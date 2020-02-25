Sotto on concurrent resolution for ABS-CBN: Why place the burden on us?

MANILA, Philippines— The idea of Congress passing a concurrent resolution to allow ABS-CBN to operate even after its franchise expires on May 4 did not sit well with Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.

“I’m just wondering why they want a reso from us when in the [previously] expired franchises they never asked for one,” Sotto told reporters on Tuesday.

“Why are they placing the burden on us? They should be decisive enough to act,” he added.

Sotto issued the statement when sought for comment on Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon’s plan to file a concurrent resolution, separate from a joint resolution that he earlier filed.

Both resolutions seek to extend the franchise of ABS-CBN until the end of the 18th Congress in 2022 while its application for franchise renewal remains pending before it.

Drilon’s plan to file a concurrent resolution was prompted by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra’s earlier statement that it would necessitate Congress to approve a concurrent resolution to allow the franchise extension of ABS-CBN.

“It is therefore respectfully submitted that Congress, by a concurrent resolution, may authorize the National Telecommunications Commission to issue a provisional authority subject to such terms and conditions as the NTC may deem fit to ABS-CBN and other entities similarly situated, authorizing them to continue operating subject to Congress’ eventual disposition of their renewal of the application,” Guevarra said during Monday’s hearing of the Senate committee on public services.

Drilon said he would file the concurrent resolution, which he said would no longer require the President’s approval once approved by the majority of Congress— the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Senator Joel Villanueva expressed openness to support such resolution, citing the more than 11,000 workers who would get affected by the ABS-CBN shutdown.

“Malaking bagay po na tinalakay sa pagdinig kahapon ang pagtupad ng ABS-CBN sa mga panuntunan at regulasyon na nangingibabaw sa kanilang negosyo,” Villanueva said in another statement

“Mapa SEC, BIR, NTC at ayon na rin sa DOLE, walang nakitang paglabag ang network sa mga labor standards nang gawin ang labor inspection sa kumpanya kamakailan,” he added.

SEC is Securities and Exchange Commission, BIR is Bureau of Internal Revenue, NTC is National Telecommunications Commission, while Dole is Department of Labor and Employment.

