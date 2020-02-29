Sotto optimistic SC will rule VFA abrogation must have Senate concurrence

MANILA, Philippines – Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III thinks the Supreme Court will side with the Senate in the issue of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) abrogation.

“We’re optimistic that the Supreme Court will agree with the Senate that we must be asked to concur in case of abrogation,” the Senate President said during the In Focus Forum in Quezon City.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If that happens, it does not necessarily deny or not concur with the President, or it does not automatically mean also that we will agree with the President,” Sotto added.

Sotto earlier revealed that he and Senators Franklin Drilon, Richard Gordon, and Panfilo “Ping” Lacson were planning to contest before the Supreme Court the VFA abrogation as it was implemented without Senate concurrence.

FEATURED STORIES

The petition is set to be filed next week.

READ: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1228144/senate-to-file-vfa-petition-at-sc-next-week

“But what we can do is call for a review,” Sotto said.

At the same time, he said, it may also lead to the possibility of reviewing the Mutual Defense Treaty.

“It would be better if there is an opinion that the Senate must concur because it means that we can tackle and review it,” he said in Filipino.

/atm

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ