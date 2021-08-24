Sotto ‘resolve’ to run for VP unaffected by Duterte announcement

SENATE President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd said he was “resolved” to run for vice president in 2022 despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s announcement to run for the same position under the ruling Partido Demokratiko ng Pilipino-Laban (PDP-Laban).

“That’s good to know so that we are not guessing. It does not affect my resolve anyway [to run for vice president],” Sotto said on Tuesday in a text message when sought for his reaction.

Sotto, chairman of the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) party, had expressed his desire to seek the vice presidency with longtime ally, Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, chairman of Reporma party, as his running mate.

In a separate statement on the issue, Lacson said, “It won’t matter to my and Senate President Sotto’s determination to run in the May 2022 national elections.”

“We have already declared, and at this point in time, there is no turning back,” the senator said.

Lacson continued, “That said, we continue to hope that the electorate will not be swayed by entertainment politics, nor affected by fear and intimidation when they choose our country’s next leaders.”

“As long as the campaign runs on issues involving our people’s desire for good governance made possible by fixing a systematically broken government, we are good,” he said.



Lacson and Sotto are scheduled to launch their political plan for 2022 on September 8.