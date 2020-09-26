Sotto says bill giving Duterte authority to end red tape not ‘emergency powers’

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Saturday clarified that the bill allowing President Rodrigo Duterte to fast track government transactions does not mean the chief executive will get “emergency powers.”

“Well, pwedeng sabihin ng iba na parang emergency powers yun, pero hindi,” Sotto said over DWIZ when sought for comment about the bill giving Duterte the authority to expedite issuance of licenses amid the national emergency.

(Well, some may say it is emergency powers, but it’s not.)

“Technically, we are giving him authority to streamline the present system pagdating sa mga bigayan (when it comes to giving out) permits, processes, procedures, applications, licenses, clearances, certifications, authorizations,”

Sotto underscored that they only granted limited authority not emergency powers to the President during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Well, hopefully not, especially now during the pandemic kaya nga limitado itong binibigay nating authority ng Presidente. That is why we do not want to call it emergency powers. Special authority to yun nga suspend or waive requirements, pag se-secure ng mga licenses, permits, clearances, certifications, authorizations. Mga ganoon lang,” he said when sought for comment that the President’s power might be abused.

(Well hopefully, not, especially now during the pandemic that’s why we have given limited authority to the President. That’s why we do not want to call it emergency powers. It is a special authority to suspend or waive requirements, to secure licenses, permits, clearances, certifications, authorizations. Those kinds of things.)

Senate leaders filed Senate Bill 1844 which grants the President the authority to suspend requirements for permits, licenses and certifications at the national and local government level.

The proposed law covers all agencies of the executive department including departments, bureaus, offices, commissions, boards, councils, government instrumentalities as well as government-owned and controlled corporations.

Effective band aid solution

Sotto admitted that the said legislation is an “effective band aid solution” to curb red tape during the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“In the meantime, ito, ang nakikita namin dito. Forgive me pero ang tingin ko dito parang band aid ito pero effective na band aid ito, kasi ang gusto namin, during the time of emergency lang muna. Hanggang kailan nakadeklara ang Presidente ng emergency,” he said.

(In the meantime, this is what we see, Forgive me, but I think this is some kind of a band aid solution but it is also effective because what we want is for this to take effect until the time of emergency first. Until the time of emergency.)

Sotto also pointed out that the bill, once approved, will take effect until 2021, asserting that the pandemic will continue during this time.

The bill also does not discount the possibility for the President to extend his authority to end red tape in 2022, the Senate leader noted.

The filing of such a bill was triggered by a meeting with Duterte and Congress that discussed measures to end red tape and corruption in the government.

