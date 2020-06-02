Sotto sees ‘Bayanihan 2’ approval before June break: No need for special session

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente Sotto III sees “no need” for a special session to pass a proposed law that would extend the authority given to the President to exercise “necessary powers” in dealing with pandemic and to provide additional COVID-19 aid to affected Filipinos.

The Senate is currently tackling Senate Bill No. 1564 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, which seeks to authorize the President to “exercise necessary powers” to respond to the health crisis and to provide a “mechanism” to “accelerate the recovery and bolster the resiliency of the Philippine economy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a message to reporters on Tuesday, Sotto said the measure would likely be passed before the sine die adjournment of Congress on June 5 should the President certify the bill as urgent.

“No need (for a special session)…We can pass by Thursday if certified. If not, then we leave to the (executive department) on their plans,” the Senate president said.

FEATURED STORIES

“If (the House of Representatives) adopts our version, there will be no need for extension or a special session,” he said in a separate message.

Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez earlier filed House Concurrent Resolution No. 8 which seeks to amend the legislative calendar so Congress could extend its sessions until next week instead of adjourning sine die on June 5.

This, to make way for the passage of bills in response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ