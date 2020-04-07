Sotto suggests ‘full blown execution’ of national ID system

MANILA, Philippines — To address the discrepancies between the databases of the national government and the local government units (LGUs), Senate President Vicente Sotto III has suggested the “full-blown execution” of the national ID system.

“The (national) ID system will solve any discrepancies between LGUs (and) DSWD database,” Sotto told reporters in a Viber message on Tuesday.

“I suggested the full-blown execution of the national ID system to solve the problem of Social Amelioration distribution,” he added.

According to Sotto, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III agreed with his suggestion “100 (percent).”

Earlier, Senator Panfilo Lacson flagged a “wide gap” between the executive department’s projection-based list of beneficiaries of the emergency subsidy program to the data generated by local government units (LGUs).

Local officials have earlier complained about the “quota system” that DSWD imposed in every town and city for the P200-billion Social Amelioration Program, which is provided under Republic Act No. 11469, or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

Under the provision, some 18 million poor families will be given an emergency cash subsidy, ranging from P5,000 to P8,000 per month for two months.

