Sotto to NBI: We complied

Pasig City Mayor Victor Maria “Vico” Sotto on Wednesday hit the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for ordering him allegedly violating the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

“We complied with all directives,” he tweeted. “Hindi po illegal magbigay ng opinyon. …at alam kaya nila naMarch 24 naging batas ang Bayanihan Act?” (It’s not illegal to give an opinion. Do they even know that the Bayanihan Act became a law on March 24?)

The Pasig mayor thanked his supporters, some of whom blasted the NBI.

“Thank you all for your overwhelming support,” Sotto tweeted. “Ngunit wag na po sanang gamitin ang isyu na ‘to para sa politika (Let’s not politicize this issue).

“Panahon po ngayon ng KRISIS. Mula barangay hanggang nasyonal, kailangan maganda ang pakikipag-ugnayan (This is a time of crisis, from the village to the national level, we need to have good coordination),” he added. ARIC JOHN SY CUA