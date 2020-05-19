Sotto’s biggest adversary is himself — Pacquiao

FOR eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, Kai Sotto’s biggest and only adversary in his quest to play for the National Basketball Association (NBA) is himself.

The boxer-turned-senator has advised the 18-year-old center bound for the NBA G League to be more productive and hardworking to achieve his longtime dream of becoming the first homegrown Filipino player to ever play in the NBA.

“Sipag lang at disiplina sa sarili (Hard work and discipline are what he needs to maintain),” the 41-year-old reigning World Boxing Association super welterweight champion Pacquiao told The Manila Times in a phone interview last Monday.

“Ang kalaban lang niya is ‘yung sarili niya. ‘Yun lang talaga. Kalaban niya lang ‘yung sarili niya, at huwag lang tatamad-tamad (His only real adversary is himself, and he shouldn’t be lazy),” explained Pacquiao, adding that Sotto’s NBA quest serves as an inspiration to others.

Sotto, the son of former Philippine Basketball Association player Ervin Sotto, has officially committed to play for a Select Team in the NBA G League, which bolstered his bid to play in the world’s oldest and popular basketball league soon.

“Karangalan natin ‘yan ‘pag nakuha siya sa NBA. Kauna-unahan ‘yan, at lalong makakapagbigay pa ‘yan ng inspirasyon sa mga kabataang basketbolista (The honor rebounds to the country if the NBA snatches him up. It will be a first and serve as an inspiration for youth basketball in the Philippines),” said the senator.

“Maraming susunod. Maraming mai-inspired at magpupursige na puwedeng mapasabak o makapaglaro sa NBA (More will follow. More will be inspired and will pursue the possibility of playing in the NBA),” he continued.

Manny knows that the road to the NBA is not going to be easy, but he advised Kai not to be discouraged or frustrated while playing for the NBA G League. Since the competition there is tough, Sotto just has to get tougher.

“Oo naman, basta tandaan lang niya ‘yung ‘wag magpadala sa discouragement and then ‘wag madismaya ‘pag may times na down. So, ‘wag ma-discourage, pero magpursige pa rin siya. Focus lang at determination (Of course, just remember to shrug off discouragement and disappointment during times when you’re down. So, don’t be discouraged, and carry on. Just focus and remain determined),” said Pacquiao.

Pacquiao pointed out that aside from being 7’2” and agile, Sotto should be a marksman in the mold of 6’11” Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks or other sharpshooting NBA big men.

“Kailangang i-develop niya ‘yung shooting niya kasi ‘yun ang uso ngayon. ‘Pag matangakad ka (Sotto needs to develop his shooting because that’s what’s in demande now. If you’re tall), you can shoot outside like Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo can shoot [from] the three-point line,” he coached.

Prior to Antetokounmpo, the number of NBA big men who could shoot from the outside has been growing since the late ‘90s. Retired Dallas Mavericks 7-footer Dirk Nowitzki and Sacramento Kings 6’9” Peja Stojakovic were the most prominent towers capable of catapulting from beyond the three-point line.