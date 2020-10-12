Soul App is a cutting-edge, AI-driven social app now available in Korea and North America

SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Soul App recently launched in the Korean and North America markets. A new generation social media app with cutting edge technology, SOUL uses AI algorithms to match users with their ideal soulmate, giving users a safe and effective platform for communicating, sharing feelings, and finding new friends.



Soul App providing users with a friendly and safe communication platform.

SOUL’s Product Development Team designed SOUL with the target audience of young people who feel lonely and find it difficult to make meaningful connections. The SOUL team believes that while technology is helping the world to become more convenient, the amount of real, meaningful interaction between people is also becoming limited. Young people today have a harder time finding the time and space for real, in-depth interaction especially with the limited, shallow social media options available on the market today. The SOUL team created Soul App to solve this problem using technology so young people can have a safe, friendly way to express themselves, have deep conversation, listen and be heard.

SOUL has two goals in creating a social app: the first goal is to provide a place for users to express their thoughts and feelings in a safe, open, and free environment; the second is to create a space for users to make deeper connections. SOUL believes that young people who are feeling lonely and having a hard time sharing their thoughts and finding deep connections will find a healthy outlet and new sense of purpose in Soul App.

SOUL creates a fun, safe, and friendly environment where users can express themselves, discover new interests, and create their own opportunities for more rich experiences. Upon downloading and registering for the Soul App, a user or “Souler,” as they are called on the app, takes a free, proprietary “Soul Mode” quiz, which assesses their communication style, outlook on life, and other interesting individual characteristics. SOUL uses this information to match Soulers with similar views who are most likely to make the deepest connections with each other. Soulers then have full access to the app, which includes functions like Soul Cam, Audio Call, one-to-one chat, and a public social area named “Explore” where people can post pictures, feelings and thoughts, and short videos for the entire SOUL community to see. SOUL uses AI algorithms to provide Soulers with the most relevant and interesting content. SOUL doesn’t plan to pay anyone famous to promote the platform; everyone has the potential to become an influencer on SOUL by posting interesting content that other Soulers like and promote.

Soul App is dedicated to creating a fun, safe, friendly environment for all Soulers. SOUL does not tolerate hate or obscenity and has implemented a rigorous system to create an environment free of illegal and unwanted content. Soul App’s dedication to bringing a positive experience and environment helps create a space for Soulers to have deeper connections without fear.

Official website: www.soulapp.me