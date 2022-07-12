‘Sound Country’ Provides Artists With Tools Needed To Go Green On Tour

Green Music Australia have unveiled Sound Country: A Green Artist Guide, a useful guide that gives musicians the practical tools they need to implement sustainable solutions and involve their audiences in change. Designed for use by musicians at all levels, it looks to connect and empower artists to take charge, whether it’s simply by incorporating more sustainable practices on tour, or by becoming increasingly vocal ambassadors for change.

The Sound Country guide incorporates a wealth of knowledge and experience from a number of names, including First Nations music producer Rhoda Roberts AO, and environmental consultant Matt Wicking. Meanwhile, it also includes contributions from musicians such as Allara Briggs Pattison, David Bridie, Jen Cloher, Lisa Mitchell, Missy Higgins, Montaigne, Regurgitator, Sally Seltmann, and Tim Hollo.

Green Music Australia have long sought to see climate action in local music:

Supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria, the Sound Country guide will be officially launched at the Northcote Social Club on Monday, 18th July.

“Reducing the environmental impact of the creative industries is one of the underlying principles of our Creative State 2025 strategy,” says Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos. “We all have a role to play in protecting our future and Sound Country is a fantastic, practical resource to help our music industry do just that. I applaud Green Music Australia and encourage Victorian artists to get on board.”

Set to serve as a highly effective tool for educating and inspiring musicians, Sound Country will also feature an interactive website, online shareable PDF, infographic, and social media content to help get the message across. Meanwhile, the guide itself is grouped into sex key areas that musicians can focus their attentions on: First Nations First, waste reduction, low-carbon transport, sustainable food, ethical merchandise, and climate advocacy.

“Being a travelling musician with a conscience, it’s so great to have GMA providing us (and our fans) with some specific resources with which we can try to tread more lightly on the planet,” Missy Higgins said in a statement.

“We musicians have a pretty ordinary carbon footprint,” added David Bridie. “Flights, PAs, lighting and electronic gear and so forth. I genuinely endorse the Sound Country Green Artist Guide as a clear outline by which musicians can learn more about putting into practice clear ways of looking after the planet – substantially reducing our carbon footprint and being aware of the necessary steps we all need to wake up to.”

As the opening lines of the Sound Country guide state, its message is simple and succinct: “You’re an artist. You care about our living planet and you want your music-making to be as green as possible. This guide is for you.” More information about Sound Country: A Green Artist Guide is available via the Green Music Australia website.

