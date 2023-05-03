HSINCHU, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Material “safety” and “quality” are paramount to medical device manufacturers. Therefore, ICP DAS – BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan medical-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) supplier, will partake in CMEF (ICMD) to further make known our highly-stable TPUs from 14 to 17 May.



Sourcing Ideal Medical Device Materials Experience ICP DAS – BMP medical-grade TPUs at 2023 CMEF Shanghai, China

ICP DAS – BMP offers visitors ideal medical manufacturing materials, including three series of Alithane™ (ALP series), Durathane™ (ALC series), and Arothane™ (ARP series). All TPU pellets have passed the USP Class VI and/or ISO 10993 biocompatibility tests. Moreover, we developed a unique one-step polymerization process to produce high-performance TPU pellets available in various colors, radiopaque fillers (Tungsten/Barium Sulfate) and hardness.

Vascular access devices — fundamental and yet critical — are widely used in patient care such as hemodialysis, chemotherapy or chronic illnesses. Highly-reliable materials need to be used in the manufacture of medical device components to minimize the risk of catheter-related infection. ICP DAS – BMP TPUs, with lot-to-lot consistency and outstanding processability, have been chosen by worldwide clients to produce components of central venous catheters (CVC) such as peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC), non-tunneled and tunneled catheters. Other applications are guidewire coatings, etc.

ICP DAS – BMP believes conducting thorough quality inspections for every batch of materials produced is a significant first step to ensure patient safety. We are dedicated to providing high-quality TPUs that enhance the treatment experience.

Meet our professionals at Hall 8.1, N44, from 14 to 17 May @ National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC).

About ICP DAS – BMP

Amid soaring worldwide demand for TPU from the medical industry, ICP DAS established a new business unit ICP DAS – BMP in 2018 to develop and produce medical-grade TPU. We have obtained ISO 13485 manufacturing certification for our TPU to ensure product safety and quality.

ICP DAS – BMP has its own laboratories for polymerization, physical & chemical properties analysis, mechanical testing, and cytotoxicity testing. In addition, TPUs that we manufacture are USP Class VI and/or ISO 10993 certified: ISO 10993-4 for hemocompatibility testing, ISO 10993-5 for cytotoxicity testing, ISO 10993-10 for irritation and skin sensitization testing, ISO 10993-11 for systemic toxicity testing, and ISO 10993-23 for irritation testing. Our product series also comply with REACH and RoHS.

For more details, please visit our website: https://bmp.icpdas.com/