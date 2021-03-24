South Australia To Follow NSW And Vic In Easing Venue Restrictions

It’s been a big week for live music! With the end of JobKeeper coming at us within the week, live music industries across the country have been rightfully stressed about their futures.

This week, NSW and Victorian venue restrictions have been eased and in the spirit of continuity, the South Australian government have today announced further venue restrictions that are set to be lifted by the Easter weekend.

Premier Steven Marshall announced today via a press conference that from 12:01AM on Wednesday, March 31st, seated indoor venues with caps of up to 1000 people (like cinemas) will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity, provided all punters are wearing masks. Venues with a capacity that exceeds 1000 will need to have a Covid management plan in place.

He also announced that the density limit for venues will decrease from one person every two square metres to three people every four square metres.

Venues with dancefloors that have a cap of 1000 people will also have their restrictions lifted.

As per the ABC, Marshall said that these changes will increase venue caps “from about 50 percent to 75 percent.”

Go get ’em, SA.