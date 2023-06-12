South Cotabato legislator Causing, 54

KORONADAL CITY — A first-term woman member of the South Cotabato provincial board died on Saturday after losing her battle with cervical cancer, her brother announced.

Provincial Board Member Lyndale Marieta Causing, also known as “Rat-Rat Bing Lyndale” as a radio commentator at Radyo Rapido FM, died at 1 p.m. on June 10, at the South Cotabato provincial hospital in this city, her brother Berteni Cataluña-Causing said.

She was 54.

Causing, who fought cancer for months, was the third sister who died in the family in three years, her brother said.

“She is no doubt the greatest sister in our brood of eight children,” he added. “Her death came at a time when we were still looking for funds to pay for the P1 million hospital bills of my mother, who is fighting cancer, too.”

He said the provincial board member had shared her savings of more than a million pesos to fund the medication of their mother.

“When her doctor revealed her chances were very slim, Lyndale decided to give the money for the medication of our mother instead,” he added. “She sacrificed her life to save our mother.”

A former lawyer who was disbarred in October 2022, Berteni said their parents–Remo Centeno Causing and Marianita Catolico Cataluña-Causing–had become sickly after the Supreme Court disbarred him over a draft plunder complaint he posted on Facebook in 2019. He said a sister died of cancer in 2021 while another one, a nurse in Texas, died of COVID-19 in 2022.

Koronadal City Vice Mayor Erlinda Araquil, who once traded barbs with Lyndale over the radio, expressed sadness over her passing.

“Whatever happened in the past, those are part of our yesteryears,” said Araquil, also known by her radio name “Bing Pabi.”

The family has yet to announce interment for the late PB member.

