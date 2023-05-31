South Korea and Poland Among Global Headliners at MIFB 2023, Malaysia’s Leading F&B Trade Fair

MIFB 2023 will set the stage for cross-border conversations on digitally transforming food networks, sustainable production practices, and green innovations to food

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) is set to be a keystone event in global food trade this year, with over 350 local and international exhibitors showcasing food technologies and national produce geared towards greater food security. Taking place on 12-14 July 2023 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), MIFB 2023’s headliners include Greece, Hong Kong S.A.R., India, Indonesia, Japan, Mainland China, Poland, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Turkey, and Thailand.



MIFB – the annual gathering of key F&B decision makers and B2B players

From Europe to East Asia: A taste of the world’s food tech

Chief among the country pavilions at MIFB this year are South Korea and Poland, whose key representatives will be facilitating industry discussions on agriculture and fishing, and fruit farming respectively.

The Korea Agro-Fisheries Food Trade Corporation (aT) is set to exchange solutions with local agricultural stakeholders on sustainable agriculture and fishing, changes in distribution environments, as well as new production and consumption trends. Meanwhile, Poland will be gracing MIFB 2023 with its wide selection of homegrown European apples and technologies for sustainable fruit farming across different climates and terrains. Fruit Union, the largest association of Polish producers and distributors of fruit and vegetables, will be in attendance.

Driving home food innovations in ASEAN

Closer to home, Singapore’s MATE MATE is introducing the region’s first all-natural energy drinks. The line uses zero-crash natural caffeine, organic ingredients, and the clinically-tested Wellmune supplement. Malaysia’s EB FROZEN FOOD will also be debuting its new sea-to-plate Western Series that uses single freezing technology to maintain the freshness of seafood through transport and storage.

True to its theme of “Accelerating ASEAN’s Food Security and Sustainability”, MIFB 2023 will also be powered by its very own food recycling machine for the first time, which converts food waste from exhibitors into compost for agriculture and soil quality enhancement.

To find out more about MIFB 2023, please visit www.mifb.com.my .

About MIFB

The Malaysian International Food and Beverage (MIFB) trade fair is the country’s leading food and hospitality exhibition event. MIFB is organised by Constellar, endorsed by MATRADE, and supported by the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, Small and Medium Enterprises Association and Malaysian Institute of Food Technology.