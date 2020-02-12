“South Korean actress Go Soo-jung passes away”

Go Soo-jung has passed away at the age 24.

Go Soo-Jung, a South Korean actress popularly known for her role in Goblin, has passed away.

Soo-jung, who also made a mark for her appearance in the BTS music video “With Seoul,” her agency Story J Company comfirms.

“Actress Go Soo Jung recently left the world and became a shining star in the sky,” wrote Story J in a statement published via Koreaboo.

The statement went on: “She was an actress with as pure and sweet of a heart as anyone out there, and we will remember her and her bright smile that lit up the world forever.”

According to Soompi, Soo-jung’s funeral was attended by close family members and friends last Sunday.

Soo-jung has also starred in a project titled Solomon’s Perjury.