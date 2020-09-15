“South Korean actress Oh In-hye passes away”

Actress Oh In-hye reportedly committed suicide.

South Korean actress Oh In-hye died hours after being found unconscious at her home in Songdo International Business District in Incheon.

Reportedly found under a state of cardiac arrest, an emergency procedure was done to In-hye and was immediately brought to a nearby hospital. Although her pulse and breathing have returned after she was found according to MK Sports, she did not manage to regain consciousness.

While the cause of her death has yet to be fully determined, a police source said in a Kyunghyang report that In-hye might have attempted to take her life away.

“We suspect that she was attempting suicide. We have not yet investigated those involved, so we do not have any details,” the source said as translated by Soompi.

In-hye is known for her roles on television such as “The Plan,” “Secret Travel,” and “Sin of a Family,” among others.

If you are going through a rough time or might be in need of help, feel free to reach out to the 24/7 NCMH Crisis Hotline 1553, 0917 899 8727(USAP), and/or 7-989-8727 (USAP).