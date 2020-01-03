“South Korean acts BIGBANG, Epik High join Coachella 2020 lineup”

BIGBANG is set to be the first-ever male idol group to perform at the annual Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

After BLACKPINK made history as the first all-female K-Pop group to perform at Coachella Music & Arts Festival, the K-Pop domination continues as BIGBANG has been announced as one of the performers for the annual music fest.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

The group, who went on hiatus since 2017 after members T.O.P, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daeyang entered the compulsory military service, is set to mark their live comeback this year via Coachella.

Based on the official website of Coachella, the group will perform for two weekends — one on April 10 and another on April 17.

The announcement came as no surprise to V.I.Ps as T.O.P shared on Instagram a teaser of their appearance last Thursday, January 2.

BIGBANG, which first debuted in 2006, is the group behind hits “FANTASTIC BABY,” “BANG BANG BANG,” “Bad Boy,” and “Haru Haru,” among others.

Epik High, a South Korean alternative hip-hop group which performed in Coachella back in 2016, joins this year’s lineup as well.

The three-member group will perform on April 12 and 19, respectively.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK performed at Coachella last year.

Coachella Music & Arts Festival is an annual music festival in Indio, California.