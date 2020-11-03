“South Korean celebrities mourn death of comedian Park Ji-sun”

Comedian Park Ji-sun has passed away last November 2.

Several South Korean celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of popular South Korean comedian Park Ji-sun.

Among the celebrities who mourned the death of Ji-sun were SHINee’s Key, Super Junior’s Leeteuk, and 2PM’s Junho.

“Noona, I’m always grateful. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to express it with all my heart. I’ll pray that you’re able to rest in peace now,” Key wrote as translated by Soompi.

“May she rest in peace. It’s an upsetting and sad reality that it seems that there are now more and more numbers in my phone where even if I called, it would go unanswered. I pray that you will be happy and healthy in that place,” Leeteuk said.

According to Yonhap News agency, the police found the bodies of Ji-sun’s and her mother in their home in Mapo District in Seoul, South Korea last November 2, following a call from the comedian’s father, who reported that he can’t reach neither of the two.

The police also found a note believed to have been penned by the comedian’s mother, but they did not disclose what was written on it.

Having lived with her mother, Ji-sun — whose condition has apparently worsened — reportedly suffered from allergies to sun and cosmetics.

As of writing, the cause of her death has yet to be identified. But according to a police officer – as reported by the Seoul Shinmun newspaper – there were “no signs of outside intrusion or murder.” The police have also initially suspected that she might have taken her own life.

Right now, a memorial altar set up is in place for Ji-sun and her mother at Ewha Women’s University Mokdong Hospital in Seoul.

Having won numerous awards throughout her career, Park Ji-sun was able to build a stellar reputation and is considered one of Korea’s most talented comedians.