“South Korean film ‘Parasite’ makes history after winning Best Picture at the Oscars”

‘Parasite’ is the first non-English film to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Parasite just made history after it was hailed as Best Picture at this year’s Oscars. The South Korean movie is the first non-English film to bag the recognition in the history of the Academy Awards.

Aside from Best Picture, Parasite also won Best Original Screenplay (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won), Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), and Best International Feature Film.

Below is the full list of winners at the 2020 Oscars:

Best Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Animated Feature – Toy Story 4

Best Animated Short – Hair Love

Best Original Screenplay – Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay – Jojo Rabit

Best Live Action Short – The Neighbors’ Window

Best Production Design – Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Best Costume Design – Little Women

Best Documentary – American Factory

Best Documentary Short – Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Best Supporting Actress – Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Cinematography – 1917

Best Sound Editing – Ford v Ferrari

Best Sound Mixing – 1917

Best Film Editing – Ford v Ferrari

Best Visual Effects – 1917

Best makeup and hair – Bombshell

Best International Feature Film – Parasite

Best Original Score – Joker

Best Original Song – I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

Best Actor – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Best Actress – Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Best Director – Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Best Picture – Parasite