“South Korean film ‘Parasite’ makes history after winning Best Picture at the Oscars”

‘Parasite’ is the first non-English film to win Best Picture at the Oscars.
Parasite just made history after it was hailed as Best Picture at this year’s Oscars. The South Korean movie is the first non-English film to bag the recognition in the history of the Academy Awards.
Aside from Best Picture, Parasite also won Best Original Screenplay (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won), Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), and Best International Feature Film.
READ: ‘Parasite’ wins best ensemble prize at SAG Awards
Below is the full list of winners at the 2020 Oscars:
Best Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Best Animated Feature – Toy Story 4
Best Animated Short – Hair Love
Best Original Screenplay – Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay – Jojo Rabit
Best Live Action Short – The Neighbors’ Window
Best Production Design – Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Best Costume Design – Little Women
Best Documentary – American Factory
Best Documentary Short – Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Best Supporting Actress – Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Cinematography – 1917
Best Sound Editing – Ford v Ferrari
Best Sound Mixing – 1917
Best Film Editing – Ford v Ferrari
Best Visual Effects – 1917
Best makeup and hair – Bombshell
Best International Feature Film – Parasite
Best Original Score – Joker
Best Original Song – I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
Best Actor – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Best Actress – Renee Zellweger (Judy)
Best Director – Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Best Picture – Parasite