“South Korean K-pop group Victon arrives in Manila”
Victon’s Manila show is happening today, December 21 at the SM North Edsa Skydome.
South Korean boy group Victon has set foot in Manila one day ahead of their scheduled show in Manila.
On Twitter, several fans shared photos and videos of the sextet’s arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
See photos and videos below:
#VICTONinMNL #victon #VoicetoAliceMNL #VOICETOALICEinMNL pic.twitter.com/OAQmq5CIG7
— ChAx (@ChAkydoll) December 20, 2019
#CHOIBYUNGCHAN #Victon #VICTONinMNL omo that smile 😍 pic.twitter.com/QZsqnP2M2d
— ChAx (@ChAkydoll) December 20, 2019
Composed of Han Seung-woo, Kang Seung-sik, Heo Chan, Lim Se-jun, Do Han-se, Choi Byung-chan and Jung Su-bin, Victon debuted in 2016 under Play M Entertainment.
Since Victon’s launch in 2016, the now six-member group has released a total of five extended plays and one album.
Two of its members, Han Seung Woo and Choi Byung Chan, joined the reality-survival show Produce X 101 f this year.
Dubbed Voice To Alice in Manila, Victon’s show is happening today, December 21, at the SM North Edsa Skydome.
Ticket prices to the show are as follows: Peep Perk (Seated) – P8,500; VIP (Seated)- P7,500; Gold (Seated) – P6,500; and Gen Ad – P2,500.