“South Korean movie ‘Parasite’ and ‘The Farewell’ actress Awkwafina make history at the Golden Globes”

‘Parasite’ became the first South Korean movie to win a Golden Globe.

Parasite made history at the Golden Globes this year after it won as Best foreign-language film – a first for South Korea.

“Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films” director Bong Joon Ho said during his acceptance speech.

The film was already critically-acclaimed by various award-giving bodies prior to the Golden Globes and was a certified blockbuster hit.

Meanwhile, The Farewell actress Awkwafina became the first woman of Asian descent to bag the best actress trophy for a musical or comedy film at the Golden Globes.

“I’d like to dedicate this to my dad, Wally. I told you I’d get a job, Dad. [And] to my grandma, my best friend, the woman who raised me. And to my mother Tia, who I always hoped was watching from somewhere above,” the actress said upon accepting the award.