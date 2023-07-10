South Korean president expected to visit PH — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to visit the county either this year or early next year to mark the 75th anniversary of Philippines – South Korea ties, Malacañang said on Monday.
“That’s exactly the point our President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned to me at the credential ceremony in Seoul. He really, really looks forward to visiting this very country Philippines. But if not this year, I’m sure sometime in the first half of next year as we mark our 75th anniversary,” South Korean Ambassador-designate Lee Sang-Hwa told President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.
Lee delivered the message as Marcos accepted his credentials as the Philippines’ new South Korean ambassador.
According to Lee, South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kin Jin-Pyo and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will also visit their Philippine counterparts,Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, within the year.
Marcos may also meet Yoon in November during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in the United States.
Marcos briefed Lee on regional developments, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations taking an active role in defense.
“We look forward to elevating our relationship formally to strategic partnership at an appropriate time including many, many areas security and defense cooperation, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges,” Lee said.
