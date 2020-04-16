South Korea’s air carriers resume domestic routes for spring travel season

SEOUL — South Korean air carriers have resumed their domestic operations for the spring travel season, according to industry sources Thursday.

While resumption of international flights is uncertain over prolonging concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, local air carriers are planning to reopen flight services to popular tourism destinations across the nation, such as Jeju Island.

According to budget airline Jeju Air, it has newly launched Gimpo-Yeosu and Yeosu-Jeju routes on Thursday. The routes will be operated daily from April 29.

Korean Air said Thursday that it will also resume 15 domestic routes by end-May. New routes such as Gimpo-Sacheon, Gimpo-Yeosu and additional flights to Jeju will also be launched.

Its budget airline brand Jin Air has also increased the Gimpo-Jeju route from four flights per day to six.

Another budget carrier Air Busan has also expanded its Busan-Jeju route from three times a day to five. The air carrier said it will resume operation of Ulsan-Jeju route from April 25, which has been suspended over COVID-19 concerns in North Gyeongsang Province area.

T’Way too is newly launching Gimpo-Busan route from May. The flight will depart Gimpo four times a day for a in May.

