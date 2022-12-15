Southco Introduces PCI Riser Cage Fasteners For Use On New Server Chassis ModelsD9-PR PCI PR.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 December 2022 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its line of successful DZUS® quick access fasteners with a new version designed for PCI riser cages that offers quick access and shock resistance when connected to next generation server chassis models. Southco’s new DZUS® D9 Tech Line Quick Access PCI Riser Cage Fastener Assembly accommodates size 2U servers, supporting the new type of connector currently deployed by leading server manufacturers.

The DZUS® D9 Tech Line Quick Access PCI Riser Cage Fastener Assembly features a captive, spring-loaded design and tool-free operation, locking firmly into position to provide shock and vibration resistance. The user simply pushes down on the cap while rotating 180 degrees to fasten the server cage to the mating receptacles on the chassis. Set clamping force provided by the fastener prevents over-tightening. Available in multiple color options, the cap enables designers to designate access through an array of standard and custom color options.

The DZUS® D9 Tech Line Quick Access PCI Riser Cage Fastener Assembly is available with multiple stud lengths to ensure compatibility with a variety of PCB thickness ranges, making it easy to install, remove and replace server cards. DZUS® D9 Tech Line Quarter-Turn Fasteners combine Southco’s proven quarter-turn and captive fastening technologies to create a next generation solution that provides consistent, reliable clamping force and quick access.

According to Global Product Manager Jim Grady, “The DZUS® D9 Tech Line Quick Access PCI Riser Cage Fastener Assembly offers simple operation and is designed to secure PCI graphics, audio and storage cards. The newest addition to Southco’s DZUS® Fastener series locks into position quickly and can be easily unfastened to save service time.”

For more information about Southco’s Quick Access Fasteners, please visit https://www.southco.com/D9.



