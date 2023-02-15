Southco Launches New HandbookHB launch press release image.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 February 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has published its new handbook (HB 72), a comprehensive guide to every product the manufacturer has to offer. This marks the first time Southco has released a handbook in print since 2015. HB72 contains a wealth of information about Southco’s access solutions, including product drawings, performance details, available options and installation notes. Everything you need to know about any Southco product is contained in HB72, and the print version puts that information at your fingertips.

One of the most useful features of HB72 is the part number builder. Many Southco products are highly configurable, allowing them to fit many different applications, but with such a large offering comes a long list of part numbers. HB72 allows you to clearly see which options go with which part numbers, so manufacturers can be sure that they are getting the correct parts every time.

Another helpful feature of HB72 is the selection guide in the beginning of each product category. This allows users to easily compare and contrast all products in a category side-by-side and choose the right one for their needs. They can view features such as material, latch types, and installation, all in one convenient table, and ensure that they get the best solution for their application.

Additionally, each product shows detailed product drawings, performance details, and installation notes. These provide the exact dimensions of each product, show how much force it is designed to withstand or provide, and ensure that users install the product correctly. In HB72, Southco presents a wide range of access solutions, and ensures that users have the knowledge to use them correctly.

This is a rare opportunity to be among the first to obtain a new Southco handbook in print. While their last print handbook, HB65, remains a good reference point for the products contained in it, Southco’s product range has increased substantially since the last handbook’s printing in 2015. HB72 includes over eighty pages of new products that are designed for growing industries and fill gaps in the functionality of Southco’s previous lineup. Now, users can rest easy knowing they have every solution they need, and all the information needed to use them in one place: Southco Handbook 72.

To order your copy of Southco Handbook 72 please visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at [email protected]

