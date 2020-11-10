Southco’s Extended Length Captive Screw Offers New Standard Solution for Panel ApplicationsSouthco.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 November 2020 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its extensive line of captive screws with a new option covering the majority of panel applications. Southco’s 4C Extended Length Captive Screw provides a standard solution for sheet metal and panel applications requiring different screw lengths, reducing lead time and simplifying designs that would have previously required modified screw lengths.

4C Extended Length Captive Screw

Designed as a precise solution for panels, mounting doors and other hardware applications, Southco’s 4C Extended Length Captive Screw is available in a variety of tool actuation and installation styles, including press-in and flare-in. The captive screws feature heat-treated steel for superior torque strength, while color-coded overmolded head options allow designers to differentiate access points or coordinate hardware with the overall design scheme.

“Previously, non-standard panel applications required modified screw lengths with lengthy lead times and costly design processes,” said Global Product Manager Ike Teng. “The 4C Extended Length Captive Screw ensures that designers have easy access to a standard solution for non-standard panel designs and sheet metal thicknesses.”