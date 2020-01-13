Southern Luzon Army sends troops to help Taal volcano victims

LUCENA CITY –– The military’s Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) based in Camp Nakar has dispatched several humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) units to areas affected by Taal volcano’s magmatic eruption.

Colonel Dennis Cana, Solcom public information officer, said Monday that two platoons of Army soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division from Tanay, Rizal were also sent to affected areas in Batangas province on Sunday to provide support for HADR missions.

Cana said four military trucks are in Talisay, Batangas transporting evacuees to safer grounds.

“They are ready to be deployed any time to provide maximum assistance/support to the local government units and other organizations,” Cana said.

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption

Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano.

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through [email protected]

