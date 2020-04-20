S&P Global Ratings: PH economy to shrink 0.2%

S&P Global Ratings adjusted further its growth estimate for the Philippine economy this year.

Part of the Ayala Triangle Garden and buildings on Paseo de Roxas Avenue are seen from the Ayala Tower One & Exchange Plaza ni Makati City on March 27, 2020. The Philippines’ financial district has been like a virtual ghost town since the government put Luzon under enhanced community quarantine on March 17 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country. (Photo by J. Gerard Seguia)

In a report, the credit ratings agency said Philippine gross domestic product (GSP) is likely to dip by 0.2 percent this year — a downward revision from its previous forecast of 4.2 percent.

If correct, the outlook would settle below the 6.5- to 7.5-percent 2020 official growth target of the government, and the 5.9 percent GDP growth the country posted in 2019.

It is also lower than Fitch Solutions’ 4.0 percent, ING Bank Manila’s 3.5 percent, World Bank’s 3 percent, Moody’s Investors Services’ 2.5 percent, Asian Development Bank’s 2 percent, Nomura’s 1.6 percent, ANZ Research’s 1.2 percent. International Monetary Fund’s 0.6 percent, and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.’s -1 to 1 percent.

S&P Global Ratings did not explain its projection for the Philippine economic growth, but in a previous report, it acknowledged “a high degree of uncertainty about the rate of spread and peak of the coronavirus . . . ,”

Meanwhile, the credit rater also revised its Asia-Pacific growth estimate to 0.3 percent for 2020 from 4.8 percent.

“Compared with a year ago, the peak decline will be during the second quarter, at -1.1 percent, which would mark the first time the region’s economy, in aggregate, has shrunk for at least four decades,” it said.

S&P Global Ratings added that its forecast now implies a loss in household and corporate income of about $2.2 trillion, which will be distributed across balance sheets, because of the coronavirus disease 2019 pndemic-related lockdowns in the region.

In the Philippines alone, the government placed the entire Luzon island under a month-long enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on March 16 to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

Originally set to be lifted on April 12, the government extended the ECQ until April 30. The ECQ resulted in the temporary closure of businesses except those providing essential services in the areas of health, food and logistics.