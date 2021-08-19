S&P lowers growth forecast for 2021

Debt watcher S&P Global Ratings has lowered its economic growth forecasts for this year and next, blaming the Covid-19 pandemic-related lockdowns.

“We lowered our 2021 growth forecast for the Philippine to 4.3 percent from 6 percent in June, and we forecast growth of 7.7 percent in 2022 compared with our earlier forecast of 7.5 percent,” it said in a statement released on Thursday.

The full-year projection for 2021 is within the government’s downwardly adjusted 4-5-percent assumption, and represents an improvement over the 9.6-percent contraction in 2020. The forecast for 2022 is also within the government’s 7-9 percent expectation.

“Intermittent lockdowns have been weighing on economic activity, and a fresh escalation driven by the Covid-19 Delta variant has led authorities to re-impose more stringent lockdowns in a number of major cities,” S&P pointed out.

Rising Covid-19 cases in mid-March prompted the government to impose the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjacent provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal on March 29 that was extended until April 11. This was relaxed to modified ECQ on April 12.

However, on May 15, the lockdown status in the NCR and a few other high-risk areas was reduced to general community quarantine.

In an effort to stop the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant, strict lockdown was reimposed in the National Capital Region and other high-risk areas this month.



“The combined hit to activity from floods in parts of the Philippines and fresh lockdowns to contain the pandemic has significantly eroded what would have been a highly favorable base effect for the country,” Vincent Conti, senior economist at S&P Global Ratings’ Credit Markets Research, was quoted as saying.

“The longer downturn will cause even more economic scarring. By 2025, the Philippines’ GDP will likely be 12 percent below where it would have been without the pandemic,” he added.