S&P: PH banks on solid footing amid Covid-19

Good capital position and provisioning for nonperforming loans (NPLs) put Philippine banks on a “relatively sound position” to manage rising risks posed by the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, according to S&P Global Ratings.

In a report on Thursday night, the credit ratings agency said the trend for economic risks faced by local banks was stable, as it expected low-single-digit credit growth, rising NPLs and credit costs, and declining profitability in 2020 amid the economy contracting by 0.2 percent.

For full-year 2020, S&P estimates credit losses would be 1.3 percent of banking sector loans, compared with 0.45 percent on average from 2015 to 2019. Meanwhile, slippages — the rate of new NPL formation — would be 2.2 percent of gross loans, much higher than the five-year average of 0.2 percent.

It added that the banking sector’s profitability would decline this year due to pressure on margins and higher credit costs.

Still, the credit rater noted that the government’s stimulus packages and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) moratorium could take care of temporary liquidity issues and partly mitigate the risk of defaults.

Support measures by the government and the central bank should reduce the risk of defaults, it added, saying that forbearance provided by the central bank would provide a breather, especially for rural and thrift lenders that typically lend to weaker borrowers.

“In our opinion, the banking system is entering this slowdown from a relatively sound position, and should be able to manage the risks owing to the adequate capital and provisioning buffers built in the past,” S&P said.

According to the credit rater, the banking sector has a good capital position of about 15-percent tier 1 ratio and about 100-percent provisioning coverage of NPLs.

It also expects large conglomerates, which form the bulk of the banking sector’s loan book, “to be able to tide over the challenging operating conditions because of their strong business profiles, diversified revenue streams and solid liquidity buffers.”

S&P said a high level of stable customer deposits supports local banks’ funding profiles.