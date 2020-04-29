Spacesuit Work and Heart Research Fill Crew Day

Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy works in the Combustion Integrated Rack, a research device that enables safe fuel, flame and soot studies in microgravity.

The three-member Expedition 63 crew aboard the International Space Station focused its attention on spacesuits and cardiac research today. The orbital residents also serviced science hardware and life support gear.

Commander Chris Cassidy worked on a pair of U.S. spacesuits in the Quest airlock today cleaning cooling loops, replacing components and checking for leaks. NASA is planning a series of spacewalks later this year to upgrade power and science systems on the orbiting lab.

Cassidy, who last served in 2013 as an Expedition 36 flight engineer, also cleaned the Veggie PONDS botany research hardware after growing lettuce and mizuna greens in the Columbus lab module. Next, he swapped batteries in the Astrobee robotic assistant then set up audio software for a hearing assessment.

Roscosmos Flight Engineers Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner worked in the morning on a long-running study to understand how the human heart adapts to microgravity. The duo then split up for Earth observation studies and life support maintenance.