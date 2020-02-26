Spacey Jane Announce Debut Album ‘Sunlight’, Share New Single ‘Skin’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 26, 2020

A couple of weeks ago Perth indie-punk band Spacey Jane, fresh from performing as part of this year’s Laneway Festival bill, announced their biggest headline tour to date. At the same time, they teased a new single called ‘Skin’ and an album to follow later in the year.

Now, the four-piece have announced their debut album Sunlight, which is slated for release Friday, 12th June.

They’ve also shared aforementioned single ‘Skin’, a blissed out, reverb-soaked slice of warm jangle-pop that follows tracks like ‘Good Grief’, ‘Head Cold’ and ‘Good for You’, which placed at #80 in triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2019.

“We’re so incredibly excited to finally be putting out our first ever album – it’s been a long time in the making and we can barely keep still over it! Just a couple more months of waiting,” commented the band on the debut.

Since announcing their ‘Skin’ Australian tour, a whole stack of shows have already sold out – they’ve since added an extra show at The Zoo in Brisbane on Wednesday, 1st April.

Stream ‘Skin’ below.