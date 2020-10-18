Spacey Jane Announce String Of Perth Shows

Brilliant news for Western Australians: Spacey Jane have announced a string of shows this November and December across Perth.

The WA rockers have already managed to squeeze a bunch of shows in since the state’s restrictions were eased. They recently toured alongside Drapht and Ghost Care as part of the WA Back On The Road tour and played Wave Rock Weekender last month.

Now, they’re playing a collection of six shows across Perth, Freo, and Mandurah. You can catch all the dates below.

On the announcement of the tour, Spacey Jane also commented, “east coast friends – we’ll be over as soon as we can, just waiting patiently for the borders to open and for restrictions to ease. Miss u.”

Spacey Jane’s debut album Sunlight has been in our lives for a few months now. Music Feeds had a chat with the band ahead of its release, catch it here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Spacey Jane Tour Dates

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 20th November

Bar 1, Hilarys

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 21st November

The Rechabite, Perth

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 22nd November

Freo.Social, Fremantle (Under 18s)

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 22nd November

Freo.Social, Fremantle

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 5th December

Scott’s Garage, Mandurah (All Ages)

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 5th December

Scott’s Garage, Mandurah

Tickets: Official Website