Spacey Jane Have Just Announced Their Biggest National Tour To Date

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 12, 2020
Perth indie-punks Spacey Jane have announced a rather extensive national tour to coincide with the release of forthcoming single ‘Skin’, the first to come from their debut album.
The tour will kick off in Canberra at Kambri on Thursday, 5th March before heading to the rest of the country, taking in a slew of both metropolitan and regional dates.
Sydney’s The Buoys will provide support for the majority of tour dates.
The announcement comes after what’s been a fairly stellar 12 months for the band. They released a handful of very vibey new singles, including ‘Good for You’, which placed at #80 in triple j’s Hottest 100 2019. They’re also fresh from performing as part of this year’s Laneway Festival bill.
Oh, they also stepped up to the plate to perform at last year’s Splendour in the Grass after Canadian producer MorMor was forced to pull out of the festival.
Spacey Jane’s debut album is scheduled for release sometime this year.
Check out tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now.
[embedded content]
Spacey Jane ‘Skin’ National Tour
Thursday, 5th March
Kambri, Canberra
Tickets: Moshtix
Friday, 6th March
Unibar, Wollongong
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 14th March
Hyperfest, Perth*
Tickets: Hyperfest
Friday, 20th March
Manning Bar, Sydney
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, 21st March
Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Tickets: Corner Hotel
Thursday, 26th March
Prince of Wales, Bunbury
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 27th March
Badlands, Perth
Tickets: Oztix
Thursday, 2nd April
Solbar, Sunshine Coast
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 3rd April
The Zoo, Brisbane
Tickets: Oztix
Sunday, 5th April
The Gov, Adelaide
Tickets: Oztix
Thursday, 9th April
Narrabeen RSL, Narrabeen
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 10th April
Bad Friday Weekender, Sydney*
Tickets: Bad Friday
Saturday, 11th April
Small Ballroom, Newcastle
Tickets: Oztix
Sunday, 12th April
Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay
Tickets: Oztix
* The Buoys not appearing