Spacey Jane Have Just Announced Their Biggest National Tour To Date

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 12, 2020

Perth indie-punks Spacey Jane have announced a rather extensive national tour to coincide with the release of forthcoming single ‘Skin’, the first to come from their debut album.

The tour will kick off in Canberra at Kambri on Thursday, 5th March before heading to the rest of the country, taking in a slew of both metropolitan and regional dates.

Sydney’s The Buoys will provide support for the majority of tour dates.

The announcement comes after what’s been a fairly stellar 12 months for the band. They released a handful of very vibey new singles, including ‘Good for You’, which placed at #80 in triple j’s Hottest 100 2019. They’re also fresh from performing as part of this year’s Laneway Festival bill.

Oh, they also stepped up to the plate to perform at last year’s Splendour in the Grass after Canadian producer MorMor was forced to pull out of the festival.

Spacey Jane’s debut album is scheduled for release sometime this year.

Check out tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

[embedded content]

Spacey Jane ‘Skin’ National Tour

Thursday, 5th March

Kambri, Canberra

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 6th March

Unibar, Wollongong

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 14th March

Hyperfest, Perth*

Tickets: Hyperfest

Friday, 20th March

Manning Bar, Sydney

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 21st March

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Corner Hotel

Thursday, 26th March

Prince of Wales, Bunbury

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 27th March

Badlands, Perth

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 2nd April

Solbar, Sunshine Coast

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 3rd April

The Zoo, Brisbane

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 5th April

The Gov, Adelaide

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 9th April

Narrabeen RSL, Narrabeen

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 10th April

Bad Friday Weekender, Sydney*

Tickets: Bad Friday

Saturday, 11th April

Small Ballroom, Newcastle

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 12th April

Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay

Tickets: Oztix

* The Buoys not appearing