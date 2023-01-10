Spacey Jane Release New Version of ‘Lots of Nothing’ Ft. BENEE

Spacey Jane have released a rejigged version of their single ‘Lots of Nothing’, featuring New Zealand singer BENEE.

The track was originally released in 2021 ahead of their second album Here Comes Everybody – it landed at #3 of that year’s Hottest 100. BENEE, real name Stella Bennett, supplies a fresh new verse to the song, having first met the band after they played Laneway Festival back in 2019. Listen to the new version below.

Spacey Jane & BENEE: ‘Lots Of Nothing’

[embedded content]

“We’ve been fans of Stella for a long time and ever since we played together on Laneway (way back in 2020) she’s been a dream collab for me,” Spacey Jane frontman said about the track. “Stella really took the lead on her verse, it’s new territory for us so we were lucky to have something we were really happy with from the start. It’s so cool to see a song that I wrote over two years ago have new life breathed into it like this.”

The band have just wrapped up another festival-heavy summer, having graced the stages at Spilt Milk, Falls Festival, Heaps Good, and Lost Paradise. They’ll continue their trend of relentless touring by heading over to Europe in a month to play venues across the UK and the continent.

They’re set to land back in Australia for Darwin’s BASSINTHEGRASS festival in May, playing alongside acts like The Presets and Amy Shark.

