Spackman Media Group Artist Lee Cho-Hee Set To Star In Upcoming Korean TV Drama, PRESIDENT JEONG YAK-YONG, Slated To Be Released In February 2022 10086-SEGL_Logo.jpg.jpeg

Spackman Entertainment Group
Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its
subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading entertainment
production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development,
production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.
The Company was founded in 2011
by media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company’s
Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman
has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the
early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie
production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr.
Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the
global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please visit
http://www.charlesspackman.com.
Since its founding, SEGL had
produced more than 30 major motion pictures including a number of the highest
grossing and award-winning films in Korea, namely #ALIVE (2020), CRAZY
ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS
(2015), SNOWPIERCER (2013), COLD EYES (2013) and ALL ABOUT MY
WIFE (2012).
Our
films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets,
as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of
media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV,
video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. Generally, we release our motion
pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in
overseas and ancillary markets.
The
Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In addition to
our content business, we also own equity stakes in entertainment-related
companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our
existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore
Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.
Production Labels
SEGL owns Novus Mediacorp Co.,
Ltd. (“Novus Mediacorp“), an
investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for a total of 79 films
(58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE
OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one of the
biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the
post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL
ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In
2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by
Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea. For more
information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit
http://novusmediacorp.com.
The Company owns a 100% equity
interest in Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex Films“) which is an early
stage film production firm. The maiden film of Simplex Films, JESTERS: THE
GAME CHANGERS (2019), was released in Korea on 21 August 2019. Simplex
Films has several line-up of films including HURRICANE BROTHERS (working title).
The
Company owns a 100% equity interest in Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take Pictures“) which produced STONE
SKIPPING (2020) and THE
BOX (2021), and shall release GUARDIAN (working title) in 2021
tentatively.
The Company owns a 100% equity interest in
Greenlight Content Limited (“Greenlight
Content“) which is mainly
involved in the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as
providing consulting services for the production of Korean content. Through the
acquisition of Greenlight Content, the Group’s first co-produced drama, MY
SECRET TERRIUS, starring top Korean star, So Ji Sub, achieved #1 in drama viewership ratings for
its time slot and recorded double digits for its highest viewership
ratings. Greenlight Content was one of the main investors of MY SECRET
TERRIUS.
The Company owns a 20% equity
interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans to produce and release four
upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S WAIL,
a comedy horror film.
Our films are theatrically
distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for
subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including
online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home
video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion pictures into wide-theatrical
exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.
Talent
Representation
The Company holds an effective
shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in
Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest
entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under
management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment
industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned
agencies such as MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Ko
Sung-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park Hyung-sik), Fiftyone
K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku), and Kook
Entertainment Co., Ltd. Through these full-service talent agencies in Korea,
SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster of
award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures,
television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages
its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce,
finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects, including
theatrical motion pictures, variety shows and TV dramas. This platform also
creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic investments in
development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an
associated company of the Company.
The Company owns a 100% equity
interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“). Constellation
Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the
business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas
market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider
specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent management
agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film,
television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.
Strategic
Businesses
The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Frame
Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“). Frame Pictures is a leader in the
movie/drama equipment leasing business in Korea. Established in 2014, Frame
Pictures has worked with over 25 top
directors and provided the camera and lighting
equipment for some of Korea’s most notable drama and movie projects including ITAEWON
CLASS (2020), HOW TO BUY A FRIEND (2020), KIM JI-YOUNG, BORN 1982
(2019), FOUR MEN (2019) and ASADAL CHRONICLES (2019).
We also operate a café-lounge
called Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional
photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.
