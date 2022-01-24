Spackman Media Group Artist Lee Cho-Hee Set To Star In Upcoming Korean TV Drama, PRESIDENT JEONG YAK-YONG, Slated To Be Released In February 2022 10086-SEGL_Logo.jpg.jpeg

Spackman Entertainment Group

Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its

subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading entertainment

production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development,

production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.

The Company was founded in 2011

by media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company’s

Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman

has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the

early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie

production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr.

Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the

global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please visit

http://www.charlesspackman.com.

Since its founding, SEGL had

produced more than 30 major motion pictures including a number of the highest

grossing and award-winning films in Korea, namely #ALIVE (2020), CRAZY

ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS

(2015), SNOWPIERCER (2013), COLD EYES (2013) and ALL ABOUT MY

WIFE (2012).

Our

films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets,

as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of

media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV,

video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. Generally, we release our motion

pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in

overseas and ancillary markets.

The

Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In addition to

our content business, we also own equity stakes in entertainment-related

companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our

existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore

Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.

Production Labels

SEGL owns Novus Mediacorp Co.,

Ltd. (“Novus Mediacorp“), an

investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for a total of 79 films

(58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE

OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one of the

biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the

post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL

ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In

2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by

Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea. For more

information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit



http://novusmediacorp.com.

The Company owns a 100% equity

interest in Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex Films“) which is an early

stage film production firm. The maiden film of Simplex Films, JESTERS: THE

GAME CHANGERS (2019), was released in Korea on 21 August 2019. Simplex

Films has several line-up of films including HURRICANE BROTHERS (working title).

The

Company owns a 100% equity interest in Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take Pictures“) which produced STONE

SKIPPING (2020) and THE

BOX (2021), and shall release GUARDIAN (working title) in 2021

tentatively.

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in

Greenlight Content Limited (“Greenlight

Content“) which is mainly

involved in the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as

providing consulting services for the production of Korean content. Through the

acquisition of Greenlight Content, the Group’s first co-produced drama, MY

SECRET TERRIUS, starring top Korean star, So Ji Sub, achieved #1 in drama viewership ratings for

its time slot and recorded double digits for its highest viewership

ratings. Greenlight Content was one of the main investors of MY SECRET

TERRIUS.

The Company owns a 20% equity

interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans to produce and release four

upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S WAIL,

a comedy horror film.

Our films are theatrically

distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for

subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including

online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home

video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion pictures into wide-theatrical

exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.

Talent

Representation

The Company holds an effective

shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in

Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest

entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under

management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment

industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned

agencies such as MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Ko

Sung-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park Hyung-sik), Fiftyone

K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku), and Kook

Entertainment Co., Ltd. Through these full-service talent agencies in Korea,

SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster of

award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures,

television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages

its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce,

finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects, including

theatrical motion pictures, variety shows and TV dramas. This platform also

creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic investments in

development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an

associated company of the Company.

The Company owns a 100% equity

interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“). Constellation

Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the

business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas

market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider

specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent management

agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film,

television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.

Strategic

Businesses

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Frame

Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“). Frame Pictures is a leader in the

movie/drama equipment leasing business in Korea. Established in 2014, Frame

Pictures has worked with over 25 top

directors and provided the camera and lighting

equipment for some of Korea’s most notable drama and movie projects including ITAEWON

CLASS (2020), HOW TO BUY A FRIEND (2020), KIM JI-YOUNG, BORN 1982

(2019), FOUR MEN (2019) and ASADAL CHRONICLES (2019).

We also operate a café-lounge

called Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional

photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.

For

more details, do visit

http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/

#SpackmanEntertainmentGroup