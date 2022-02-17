Spackman Media Group Artist Son Ye-Jin’s New K-Drama, 39, Premieres In Korea10086-SEGL_Logo.jpg.jpeg

Spackman

Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“),

and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is

one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily

engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing

of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.

The Company was founded in 2011 by media and

technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company’s

Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman

has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the

early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie

production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr.

Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the

global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please

visit

http://www.charlesspackman.com

Since its founding, SEGL had produced more than 30

major motion pictures including a number of the highest grossing and award-winning

films in Korea, namely #ALIVE (2020), CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT

(2018), MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), SNOWPIERCER

(2013), COLD EYES (2013) and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012).

Our films are theatrically distributed and released

in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical

worldwide release in other forms of media, including online streaming, cable

TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. Generally, we

release our motion pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea,

and then in overseas and ancillary markets.

The Group also invests into and produces Korean

television dramas. In addition to our content business, we also own equity

stakes in entertainment-related companies and film funds that can financially

and strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on

the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the

ticker 40E.

Production

Labels

SEGL owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus

Mediacorp“), an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical

distributor for a total of 79 films (58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS and SECRETLY, GREATLY,

which was one of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun

of MY

LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY.

In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical rights distributor

of ALL

ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip

Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the

all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea.

For more information, please visit

http://novusmediacorp.com

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Simplex

Films Limited (“Simplex Films“) which is an early stage film

production firm. The maiden film of Simplex Films, JESTERS: THE GAME CHANGERS (2019),

was released in Korea on 21 August 2019. Simplex Films has several line-up of

films including HURRICANE BROTHERS (working title).

The

Company owns a 100% equity interest in Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take

Pictures“) which produced STONE SKIPPING (2020)

and THE BOX (2021), and shall release GUARDIAN (working

title) in 2022 tentatively.

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Greenlight

Content Limited (“Greenlight Content“) which is mainly involved in

the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as providing

consulting services for the production of Korean content. Through the

acquisition of Greenlight Content, the Group’s first co-produced drama, MY SECRET TERRIUS,

starring top Korean star, So Ji Sub, achieved #1 in drama viewership ratings

for its time slot and recorded double digits for its highest viewership

ratings. Greenlight Content was one of the main investors of MY SECRET TERRIUS.

The

Company owns a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans

to produce and release four upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S WAIL,

a comedy horror film.

Talent Representation

The Company holds an effective

shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“).

SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is

collectively one of the largest entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms

of the number of artists under management, including some of the top names in

the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its talent management business

through renowned agencies such as MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin,

Lee Min-jung, Ko Sung-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park

Hyung-sik), Fiftyone K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc.

(Son Suk-ku), and Kook Entertainment Co., Ltd. Through these full-service talent

agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a

leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of

motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded

entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a

platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of

entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety

shows and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for

SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can

collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.

For more information, please visit

http://www.spackmanmediagroup.com

The Company owns a 100% equity interest

in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“).

Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P

Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“),

is primarily involved in the business of overseas agency for Korean artists

venturing into the overseas market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing

solutions provider specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is

a talent management agency which represents and manages the careers of major

artists in film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.





Strategic

Businesses

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Frame

Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“). Frame

Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in Korea.

Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top directors and

provided the camera and lighting equipment some of Korea’s most notable drama

and movie projects including ITAEWON CLASS (2020), HOW TO BUY A FRIEND (2020), KIM JI-YOUNG, BORN 1982 (2019), FOUR MEN (2019)

and ASADAL CHRONICLES (2019).

We also

operate a café-restaurant, Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own

a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.

For more details, please visit

http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/

#SpackmanEntertainmentGroupLimited