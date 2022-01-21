Spackman Media Group Artist Wi Ha-jun Of SQUID GAME Appointed as Ambassador for His Hometown, Wando-gun of South Korea 10086-SEGL_Logo.jpg.jpeg

Spackman

Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and

together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading

entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent

development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion

pictures in Korea.

The

Company was founded in 2011 by media and technology investor Charles Spackman

who served as the Company’s Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two

decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment

industry starting in the early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus

Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be

listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive

Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group.

Since

its founding, SEGL had produced more than 30 major motion pictures including a

number of the highest grossing and award-winning films in Korea, namely #ALIVE

(2020), CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER

(2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), SNOWPIERCER (2013), COLD EYES

(2013) and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012).

The Group also invests into and produces Korean television

dramas. In addition to our content business, we also own equity stakes in

entertainment-related companies and film funds that can financially and

strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the

Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker

40E.

Production Labels

SEGL

owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus

Mediacorp“), an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for

a total of 79 films (58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS

and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one

of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012,

Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing

romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time

highest Video On Demand (“VOD“)

sales records in Korea. For more information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit

http://novusmediacorp.com.

The

Company owns a 100% equity interest in Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex Films“)

which is an early stage film production firm. The maiden film of Simplex Films,

JESTERS: THE GAME CHANGERS (2019), was released in Korea on 21 August

2019. Simplex Films has several line-up of films including HURRICANE BROTHERS (working title).

The Company owns a 100% equity

interest in Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take

Pictures“) which produced STONE SKIPPING (2020) and THE

BOX (2021), and shall release GUARDIAN (working title) in 2021

tentatively.

The Company owns a 100%

equity interest in Greenlight Content Limited (“Greenlight Content“) which is mainly

involved in the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as

providing consulting services for the production of Korean content. Through the

acquisition of Greenlight Content, the Group’s first co-produced drama, MY

SECRET TERRIUS, starring top Korean star, So Ji Sub, achieved #1 in drama viewership ratings for

its time slot and recorded double digits for its highest viewership

ratings. Greenlight Content was one of the main investors of MY SECRET

TERRIUS.

The

Company owns a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans

to produce and release four upcoming films, the first of which will be THE

ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S WAIL, a comedy horror film.

Our

films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets,

as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of

media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV,

video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion pictures

into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and

ancillary markets.

Talent Representation

The

Company holds an effective shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media

Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a

company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is

collectively one of the largest entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms

of the number of artists under management, including some of the top names in

the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its talent management business

through renowned agencies such as MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin,

Lee Min-jung, Ko Sung-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park

Hyung-sik), Fiftyone K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc.

(Son Suk-ku), and Kook Entertainment Co., Ltd. Through these full-service

talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers

of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of

motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded

entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a

platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of

entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety

shows and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for

SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can

collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.

The

Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“). Constellation

Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the

business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas

market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider

specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent

management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in

film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.

Strategic

Businesses

The Company owns a 100%

equity interest in Frame Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“). Frame

Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in Korea.

Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top directors and provided

the camera and lighting equipment for some of Korea’s most notable drama and

movie projects including ITAEWON CLASS (2020), HOW TO BUY A FRIEND (2020),

KIM JI-YOUNG, BORN 1982 (2019), FOUR MEN (2019) and ASADAL

CHRONICLES (2019).

We

also operate a café-lounge called Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul

and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.

For

