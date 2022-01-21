Spackman Media Group Artist Wi Ha-jun Of SQUID GAME Appointed as Ambassador for His Hometown, Wando-gun of South Korea 10086-SEGL_Logo.jpg.jpeg

Spackman
Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and
together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading
entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent
development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion
pictures in Korea.
The
Company was founded in 2011 by media and technology investor Charles Spackman
who served as the Company’s Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two
decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment
industry starting in the early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus
Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be
listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group.
Since
its founding, SEGL had produced more than 30 major motion pictures including a
number of the highest grossing and award-winning films in Korea, namely #ALIVE
(2020), CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER
(2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), SNOWPIERCER (2013), COLD EYES
(2013) and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012).
The Group also invests into and produces Korean television
dramas. In addition to our content business, we also own equity stakes in
entertainment-related companies and film funds that can financially and
strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the
Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker
40E.
Production Labels
SEGL
owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus
Mediacorp“), an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for
a total of 79 films (58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS
and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one
of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012,
Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing
romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time
highest Video On Demand (“VOD“)
sales records in Korea. For more information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit
http://novusmediacorp.com.
The
Company owns a 100% equity interest in Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex Films“)
which is an early stage film production firm. The maiden film of Simplex Films,
JESTERS: THE GAME CHANGERS (2019), was released in Korea on 21 August
2019. Simplex Films has several line-up of films including HURRICANE BROTHERS (working title).
The Company owns a 100% equity
interest in Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take
Pictures“) which produced STONE SKIPPING (2020) and THE
BOX (2021), and shall release GUARDIAN (working title) in 2021
tentatively.
The Company owns a 100%
equity interest in Greenlight Content Limited (“Greenlight Content“) which is mainly
involved in the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as
providing consulting services for the production of Korean content. Through the
acquisition of Greenlight Content, the Group’s first co-produced drama, MY
SECRET TERRIUS, starring top Korean star, So Ji Sub, achieved #1 in drama viewership ratings for
its time slot and recorded double digits for its highest viewership
ratings. Greenlight Content was one of the main investors of MY SECRET
TERRIUS.
The
Company owns a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans
to produce and release four upcoming films, the first of which will be THE
ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S WAIL, a comedy horror film.
Our
films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets,
as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of
media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV,
video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion pictures
into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and
ancillary markets.
Talent Representation
The
Company holds an effective shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media
Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a
company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is
collectively one of the largest entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms
of the number of artists under management, including some of the top names in
the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its talent management business
through renowned agencies such as MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin,
Lee Min-jung, Ko Sung-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park
Hyung-sik), Fiftyone K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc.
(Son Suk-ku), and Kook Entertainment Co., Ltd. Through these full-service
talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers
of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of
motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded
entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a
platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of
entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety
shows and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for
SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can
collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.
The
Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“). Constellation
Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the
business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas
market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider
specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent
management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in
film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.
Strategic
Businesses
The Company owns a 100%
equity interest in Frame Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“). Frame
Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in Korea.
Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top directors and provided
the camera and lighting equipment for some of Korea’s most notable drama and
movie projects including ITAEWON CLASS (2020), HOW TO BUY A FRIEND (2020),
KIM JI-YOUNG, BORN 1982 (2019), FOUR MEN (2019) and ASADAL
CHRONICLES (2019).
We
also operate a café-lounge called Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul
and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.
