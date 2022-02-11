Spackman Media Group Artist Wi Ha-Jun Of SQUID GAME Endorses Swiss Luxury Watchmaker, TAG HEUER10086-SEGL_Logo.jpg.jpeg

Spackman
Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“),
and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is
one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily
engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing
of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.
The Company was founded in 2011 by media and
technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company’s Executive
Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a
powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the early 2000’s
with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie production
company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also
the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the global investment
firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please visit
http://www.charlesspackman.com
Since its founding, SEGL had produced more than 30
major motion pictures including a number of the highest grossing and
award-winning films in Korea, namely #ALIVE (2020), CRAZY ROMANCE
(2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS (2015),
SNOWPIERCER (2013), COLD EYES (2013) and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE
(2012).
Our films are theatrically distributed and released
in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical
worldwide release in other forms of media, including online streaming, cable
TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. Generally, we
release our motion pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea,
and then in overseas and ancillary markets.
The Group also invests into and produces Korean
television dramas. In addition to our content business, we also own equity
stakes in entertainment-related companies and film funds that can financially
and strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on
the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the
ticker 40E.
Production
Labels
SEGL owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus
Mediacorp“), an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical
distributor for a total of 79 films (58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS and SECRETLY, GREATLY,
which was one of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun
of MY
LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY.
In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical rights distributor
of ALL
ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip
Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the
all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea.
For more information, please visit
http://novusmediacorp.com
The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Simplex
Films Limited (“Simplex Films“) which is an early stage film
production firm. The maiden film of Simplex Films, JESTERS: THE GAME CHANGERS (2019),
was released in Korea on 21 August 2019. Simplex Films has several line-up of
films including HURRICANE BROTHERS (working title).
The
Company owns a 100% equity interest in Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take
Pictures“) which produced STONE SKIPPING (2020)
and THE BOX (2021), and shall release GUARDIAN (working
title) in 2022 tentatively.
The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Greenlight
Content Limited (“Greenlight Content“) which is mainly involved in
the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as providing
consulting services for the production of Korean content. Through the
acquisition of Greenlight Content, the Group’s first co-produced drama, MY SECRET TERRIUS,
starring top Korean star, So Ji Sub, achieved #1 in drama viewership ratings
for its time slot and recorded double digits for its highest viewership
ratings. Greenlight Content was one of the main investors of MY SECRET TERRIUS.
The
Company owns a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans
to produce and release four upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S WAIL,
a comedy horror film.
Talent Representation
The Company holds an effective
shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“).
SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is
collectively one of the largest entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms
of the number of artists under management, including some of the top names in
the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its talent management business
through renowned agencies such as MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin,
Lee Min-jung, Ko Sung-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park Hyung-sik),
Fiftyone K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku),
and Kook Entertainment Co., Ltd. Through these full-service talent agencies in
Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster
of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures,
television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages
its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce,
finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects,
including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows and TV dramas. This
platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic
investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL artists.
SMGL is an associated company of the Company. For more information, please
visit
http://www.spackmanmediagroup.com
The Company owns a 100% equity interest
in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“).
Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P
Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“),
is primarily involved in the business of overseas agency for Korean artists
venturing into the overseas market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing
solutions provider specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is
a talent management agency which represents and manages the careers of major
artists in film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.
Strategic
Businesses
The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Frame
Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“). Frame
Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in Korea.
Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top directors and
provided the camera and lighting equipment some of Korea’s most notable drama
and movie projects including ITAEWON CLASS (2020), HOW TO BUY A FRIEND (2020), KIM JI-YOUNG, BORN 1982 (2019), FOUR MEN (2019)
and ASADAL CHRONICLES (2019).
We also
operate a café-restaurant, Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own
a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.
For more details, please visit
http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/
