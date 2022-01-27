Spackman Media Group Artist Wi Ha-Jun Of SQUID GAME To Star In Upcoming TVN K-Drama LITTLE WOMEN 10086-SEGL_Logo.jpg.jpeg

Spackman

Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL”

or the “Company“),

and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading

entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent

development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion

pictures in Korea.

The

Company was founded in 2011 by media and technology investor

Charles

Spackman who

served as the Company’s Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two

decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment

industry starting in the early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus

Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be

listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive

Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information,

please visit http://www.charlesspackman.com

Since

its founding, SEGL had produced more than 30 major motion pictures including a

number of the highest grossing and award-winning films in Korea, namely #ALIVE

(2020), CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER

(2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), SNOWPIERCER (2013), COLD EYES

(2013) and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012).

Our

films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets,

as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of

media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV,

video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. Generally, we release our motion

pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in

overseas and ancillary markets.

The

Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In addition to

our content business, we also own equity stakes in entertainment-related

companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our

existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore

Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.

Production Labels

SEGL

owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus

Mediacorp“),

an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for a total of 79

films (58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was

one of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well

as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT

LEGACY. In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical

rights distributor of ALL

ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip

Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS,

co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea. For

more information, please visit

http://novusmediacorp.com

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex

Films“)

which is an early stage film production firm. The maiden film of Simplex

Films, JESTERS: THE GAME

CHANGERS (2019), was released in Korea on 21 August 2019.

Simplex Films has several line-up of films including HURRICANE BROTHERS (working title).

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take

Pictures“)

which produced STONESKIPPING (2020)

and THE BOX (2021),

and shall release GUARDIAN (working

title) in 2021 tentatively.

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Greenlight Content Limited (“Greenlight

Content“)

which is mainly involved in the business of investing into dramas and movies,

as well as providing consulting services for the production of Korean content.

Through the acquisition of Greenlight Content, the Group’s first co-produced

drama, MY SECRET TERRIUS,

starring top Korean star, So Ji Sub, achieved #1 in drama viewership ratings

for its time slot and recorded double digits for its highest viewership

ratings. Greenlight Content was one of the main investors of MY SECRET TERRIUS.

The Company owns a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which

plans to produce and release four upcoming films, the first of which will

be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S

WAIL, a comedy horror film.

Talent Representation

The

Company holds an effective shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media

Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong

Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest

entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under

management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment

industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned

agencies such as MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Ko

Sung-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park Hyung-sik), Fiftyone

K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku), and Kook

Entertainment Co., Ltd. Through these full-service talent agencies in Korea,

SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster of

award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures,

television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages

its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce,

finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects,

including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows and TV dramas. This

platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic

investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL

artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company. For more information,

please visit

http://www.spackmanmediagroup.com

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation

Agency“).

Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The

P Factory“)

and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the

business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas

market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider

specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent

management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film,

television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.

Strategic Businesses

The

Company owns a 100% equity interest in Frame Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame

Pictures“).

Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in

Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top

directors and provided the camera and lighting equipment some of Korea’s most

notable drama and movie projects including ITAEWON CLASS (2020), HOW TO BUY A FRIEND (2020), KIM JI-YOUNG, BORN 1982 (2019), FOUR MEN (2019) and ASADAL CHRONICLES (2019).

We also operate a café-restaurant, Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul

and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.

For more details, please visit

http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/

