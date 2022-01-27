Spackman Media Group Artist Wi Ha-Jun Of SQUID GAME To Star In Upcoming TVN K-Drama LITTLE WOMEN 10086-SEGL_Logo.jpg.jpeg

Spackman
Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL”
or the “Company“),
and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading
entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent
development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion
pictures in Korea.
The
Company was founded in 2011 by media and technology investor
Charles
Spackman who
served as the Company’s Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two
decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment
industry starting in the early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus
Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be
listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information,
please visit http://www.charlesspackman.com
Since
its founding, SEGL had produced more than 30 major motion pictures including a
number of the highest grossing and award-winning films in Korea, namely #ALIVE
(2020), CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER
(2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), SNOWPIERCER (2013), COLD EYES
(2013) and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012).
Our
films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets,
as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of
media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV,
video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. Generally, we release our motion
pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in
overseas and ancillary markets.
The
Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In addition to
our content business, we also own equity stakes in entertainment-related
companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our
existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore
Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.
Production Labels
SEGL
owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus
Mediacorp“),
an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for a total of 79
films (58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was
one of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well
as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT
LEGACY. In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical
rights distributor of ALL
ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip
Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS,
co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea. For
more information, please visit
http://novusmediacorp.com
The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex
Films“)
which is an early stage film production firm. The maiden film of Simplex
Films, JESTERS: THE GAME
CHANGERS (2019), was released in Korea on 21 August 2019.
Simplex Films has several line-up of films including HURRICANE BROTHERS (working title).
The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take
Pictures“)
which produced STONESKIPPING (2020)
and THE BOX (2021),
and shall release GUARDIAN (working
title) in 2021 tentatively.
The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Greenlight Content Limited (“Greenlight
Content“)
which is mainly involved in the business of investing into dramas and movies,
as well as providing consulting services for the production of Korean content.
Through the acquisition of Greenlight Content, the Group’s first co-produced
drama, MY SECRET TERRIUS,
starring top Korean star, So Ji Sub, achieved #1 in drama viewership ratings
for its time slot and recorded double digits for its highest viewership
ratings. Greenlight Content was one of the main investors of MY SECRET TERRIUS.
The Company owns a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which
plans to produce and release four upcoming films, the first of which will
be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S
WAIL, a comedy horror film.
Talent Representation
The
Company holds an effective shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media
Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong
Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest
entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under
management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment
industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned
agencies such as MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Ko
Sung-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park Hyung-sik), Fiftyone
K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku), and Kook
Entertainment Co., Ltd. Through these full-service talent agencies in Korea,
SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster of
award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures,
television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages
its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce,
finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects,
including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows and TV dramas. This
platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic
investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL
artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company. For more information,
please visit
http://www.spackmanmediagroup.com
The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation
Agency“).
Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The
P Factory“)
and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the
business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas
market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider
specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent
management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film,
television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.
Strategic Businesses
The
Company owns a 100% equity interest in Frame Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame
Pictures“).
Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in
Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top
directors and provided the camera and lighting equipment some of Korea’s most
notable drama and movie projects including ITAEWON CLASS (2020), HOW TO BUY A FRIEND (2020), KIM JI-YOUNG, BORN 1982 (2019), FOUR MEN (2019) and ASADAL CHRONICLES (2019).
We also operate a café-restaurant, Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul
and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.
For more details, please visit
http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/
