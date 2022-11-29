Spain’s Primavera Sound Announces 2023 Lineup: Blur, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar and More

Primavera Sound has announced its 2023 lineup for Barcelona and Madrid, and, as expected, it is large. The festival is happening across the two Spanish cities in early June 2023. There’ll also be a third event held in Porto, Portugal, the lineup for which is to be announced.
Topping the bill are Britpop quartet Blur, alt-pop megastar Halsey, Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar, synthpop lifers Depeche Mode, Catalan pop star Rosalía and the DJ born Adam Wiles (i.e., Calvin Harris).
Blur, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode Set to Headline Primavera 2023
The 2023 edition marks the first year that the festival will be held in the Spanish capital Madrid alongside its regular homes in Barcelona and Porto. The Porto lineup is yet to be announced but, based on previous years, punters can expect similar lineups at the Portuguese incarnation.
In the meantime cast your eyes across the lineup below, with the Barcelona and Madrid lineups identical over consecutive weeks in early June.
Primavera Sound 2023
Tickets on sale 12pm CEST Thursday, 1st December. Tickets available here.
Barcelona, Parc Del Fòrum: Wednesday, 31st May + Madrid, Civitas Metropolitano: Wednesday, 7th June 2023
- Pet Shop Boys
- Jake Bugg
- Confidence Man
- La Paloma
Barcelona, Parc Del Fòrum: Thursday, 1st June + Madrid, Arganda Del Rey: Thursday, 8th June 2023
- Blur
- Halsey
- Darkside
- Ghost
- Le Tigre
- Nxworries (Anderson. Paak & Knxwledge)
- Turnstile
- Central Cee
- Drain Gang
- Loyle Carner
- Pusha T
- Rema
- Sparks
- Alex G
- Amenra
- Anyma
- Arthur Verocai
- Black Country, New Road
- Boris
- Built To Spill
- DJ Playero
- Emeralds
- Folamour Av
- Hudson Mohawke
- Machine Girl
- Off!
- Perfume
- Pinkpantheress
- Red Velvet
- Self Esteem
- Sudan Archives
- The Comet Is Coming
- Yard Act
- Antönim
- Ascendant Vierge
- Blackhaine
- Brutalismus 3000
- Cabiria
- Chica Gang
- Come
- Flowerovlove
- Heather
- Heinali
- Isabella Lovestory
- Jana Rush
- Joe Crepúsculo
- Joe Unknown
- Julia Colom
- Juliana Huxtable B2B Jasss
- Karenn
- Maral
- Rhyw Live
- Salamanda
- Shannen Sp B2B Joe Cotch
- Slauson Malone 1
- Terno Rei
- Verraco
Barcelona, Parc Del Fòrum: Friday, 2nd June + Madrid, Arganda Del Rey: Friday, 9th June 2023
- Kendrick Lamar
- Depeche Mode
- Baby Keem
- Four Tet
- Fred Again..
- Skrillex
- The Moldy Peaches
- Bad Religion
- Bleachers
- Christine & The Queens
- Mora
- Sparks
- The Mars Volta
- Alvvays
- Beak>
- Cavetown
- Channel Tres
- Daphni
- Gabriels
- Israel Fernández Y Diego Del Morao
- Japanese Breakfast
- John Talabot
- Julia Holter
- Julia Jacklin
- Karate
- Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
- Lebanon Hanover
- Nation Of Language
- Swans
- Tems
- The Delgados
- Trueno
- Tsha Live
- Unwound
- Vtss B2B Lsdxoxo
- Yves Tumor
- Bala
- Beth Orton
- Bill Kouligas
- Carlota Fläneur
- Gaz Coombes
- Georgia
- Gigifm
- Honour
- Judeline
- Los Hacheros
- Low Jack X Lala &Ce (Live) + Guests
- Maddy Maia B2B Tottie
- Nazira
- Niña Coyote Eta Chico Tornado
- Soul Glo
- The Beths
- The Soft Pink Truth
- Tongue In The Mind
- Tzusing-Upsammy: Velmondo
- Voices From The Lake
Barcelona, Parc Del Fòrum: Saturday, 3rd June + Madrid, Arganda Del Rey: Saturday, 10th June 2023
- Rosalía
- Calvin Harris
- Bad Gyal
- Fka Twigs
- Mäneskin
- St. Vincent
- The War On Drugs
- Caroline Polachek
- Charlotte De Witte
- Maggie Rogers
- My Morning Jacket
- Tokischa
- Arlo Parks
- Death Grips
- Domi & Jd Beck
- Eddie Palmieri
- Ezra Furman
- Gilla Band
- Holly Humberstone
- Jayda G
- Jockstrap
- John Cale
- JPEGmafia
- Kelela
- Laurie Anderson
- Nia Archives
- Overmono
- Shellac
- Surf Curse
- The Voidz
- ¥///0 S#Et Wv&S#&-3
- Yung Lean
- Alissic
- Anish Kumar
- Avalon Emerson & The Charm
- Bar Italia
- Be Your Own Pet
- CCL
- Crack Cloud
- Desert
- Dj Coco
- Dj Storm
- Grupo De Expertos Solynieve
- James Ellis Ford
- Josey Rebelle
- Los Ganglios
- Mala
- Núria Graham
- Om Unit Live
- Oriana B2B Melina Serser
- Pional
- The Drift Institute
- Twin
- Ubaldo
- Villano Antillano
- Wednesday
- Wooden Wisdom + Dj Fitz
Barcelona, Parc Del Fòrum: Sunday, 4th June + Madrid, Civitas Metropolitano: Sunday, 11th June 2023
- Ben Bohmer
- Camelphat
- Diplo
- Purple Disco Machine
- Vitalic
- Carlita
- Two Ex
Further Reading
Pulp Confirm 2023 Reunion, Announce Tour Dates
MONA FOMA 2023: Bon Iver, Angel Olsen, Pavement + More
Halsey Releases Extended Edition Of ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’