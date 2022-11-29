Spain’s Primavera Sound Announces 2023 Lineup: Blur, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar and More

Primavera Sound has announced its 2023 lineup for Barcelona and Madrid, and, as expected, it is large. The festival is happening across the two Spanish cities in early June 2023. There’ll also be a third event held in Porto, Portugal, the lineup for which is to be announced.

Topping the bill are Britpop quartet Blur, alt-pop megastar Halsey, Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar, synthpop lifers Depeche Mode, Catalan pop star Rosalía and the DJ born Adam Wiles (i.e., Calvin Harris).

The 2023 edition marks the first year that the festival will be held in the Spanish capital Madrid alongside its regular homes in Barcelona and Porto. The Porto lineup is yet to be announced but, based on previous years, punters can expect similar lineups at the Portuguese incarnation.

In the meantime cast your eyes across the lineup below, with the Barcelona and Madrid lineups identical over consecutive weeks in early June.

Primavera Sound 2023

Tickets on sale 12pm CEST Thursday, 1st December. Tickets available here.

Barcelona, Parc Del Fòrum: Wednesday, 31st May + Madrid, Civitas Metropolitano: Wednesday, 7th June 2023

Pet Shop Boys

Jake Bugg

Confidence Man

La Paloma

Barcelona, Parc Del Fòrum: Thursday, 1st June + Madrid, Arganda Del Rey: Thursday, 8th June 2023

Blur

Halsey

Darkside

Ghost

Le Tigre

Nxworries (Anderson. Paak & Knxwledge)

Turnstile

Central Cee

Drain Gang

Loyle Carner

Pusha T

Rema

Sparks

Alex G

Amenra

Anyma

Arthur Verocai

Black Country, New Road

Boris

Built To Spill

DJ Playero

Emeralds

Folamour Av

Hudson Mohawke

Machine Girl

Off!

Perfume

Pinkpantheress

Red Velvet

Self Esteem

Sudan Archives

The Comet Is Coming

Yard Act

Antönim

Ascendant Vierge

Blackhaine

Brutalismus 3000

Cabiria

Chica Gang

Come

Flowerovlove

Heather

Heinali

Isabella Lovestory

Jana Rush

Joe Crepúsculo

Joe Unknown

Julia Colom

Juliana Huxtable B2B Jasss

Karenn

Maral

Rhyw Live

Salamanda

Shannen Sp B2B Joe Cotch

Slauson Malone 1

Terno Rei

Verraco

Barcelona, Parc Del Fòrum: Friday, 2nd June + Madrid, Arganda Del Rey: Friday, 9th June 2023

Kendrick Lamar

Depeche Mode

Baby Keem

Four Tet

Fred Again..

Skrillex

The Moldy Peaches

Bad Religion

Bleachers

Christine & The Queens

Mora

Sparks

The Mars Volta

Alvvays

Beak>

Cavetown

Channel Tres

Daphni

Gabriels

Israel Fernández Y Diego Del Morao

Japanese Breakfast

John Talabot

Julia Holter

Julia Jacklin

Karate

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Lebanon Hanover

Nation Of Language

Swans

Tems

The Delgados

Trueno

Tsha Live

Unwound

Vtss B2B Lsdxoxo

Yves Tumor

Bala

Beth Orton

Bill Kouligas

Carlota Fläneur

Gaz Coombes

Georgia

Gigifm

Honour

Judeline

Los Hacheros

Low Jack X Lala &Ce (Live) + Guests

Maddy Maia B2B Tottie

Nazira

Niña Coyote Eta Chico Tornado

Soul Glo

The Beths

The Soft Pink Truth

Tongue In The Mind

Tzusing-Upsammy: Velmondo

Voices From The Lake

Barcelona, Parc Del Fòrum: Saturday, 3rd June + Madrid, Arganda Del Rey: Saturday, 10th June 2023

Rosalía

Calvin Harris

Bad Gyal

Fka Twigs

Mäneskin

St. Vincent

The War On Drugs

Caroline Polachek

Charlotte De Witte

Maggie Rogers

My Morning Jacket

Tokischa

Arlo Parks

Death Grips

Domi & Jd Beck

Eddie Palmieri

Ezra Furman

Gilla Band

Holly Humberstone

Jayda G

Jockstrap

John Cale

JPEGmafia

Kelela

Laurie Anderson

Nia Archives

Overmono

Shellac

Surf Curse

The Voidz

¥///0 S#Et Wv&S#&-3

Yung Lean

Alissic

Anish Kumar

Avalon Emerson & The Charm

Bar Italia

Be Your Own Pet

CCL

Crack Cloud

Desert

Dj Coco

Dj Storm

Grupo De Expertos Solynieve

James Ellis Ford

Josey Rebelle

Los Ganglios

Mala

Núria Graham

Om Unit Live

Oriana B2B Melina Serser

Pional

The Drift Institute

Twin

Ubaldo

Villano Antillano

Wednesday

Wooden Wisdom + Dj Fitz

Barcelona, Parc Del Fòrum: Sunday, 4th June + Madrid, Civitas Metropolitano: Sunday, 11th June 2023

Ben Bohmer

Camelphat

Diplo

Purple Disco Machine

Vitalic

Carlita

Two Ex

