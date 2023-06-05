Spanish Love Songs Announce Debut Australian Tour

Los Angeles emo punks Spanish Love Songs have announced they will tour Australia for the first time. The band will play six Australian shows in August, the same month their fourth studio album No Joy arrives.

The tour will kick off at the Shaking Hand in Canberra on Saturday, 19th August, with further headline dates in Newcastle, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Melbourne – the latter taking place the same day No Joy is released. They’ll also perform in Sydney on Sunday, 20th August as part of the Sin or Swim harbour cruise, alongside Banks Arcade, SoSo and Bad Neighbours. Tickets are on sale this Wednesday, 7th June at 10am.

Spanish Love Songs – ‘Haunted’

[embedded content]

Spanish Love Songs’ third album, Brave Faces Everyone, arrived back in 2020 as their debut record on Pure Noise. The band announced fourth album No Joy last month. Set to arrive on Friday, 25th August (via Pure Noise), it was produced by the band alongside Collin Pastore, and mixed by Carlos de la Garza.

No Joy was announced alongside lead single ‘Haunted’, which vocalist/guitarist Dylan Slocum described as a “reintroduction of sorts for us” upon its release. “It lays out exactly the band we are at the moment, and after 9 months of writing and recording we knew it had to be the first to come out.”

In April, Spanish Love Songs released a covers EP titled Doom and Gloom Sessions. The four-track release saw them perform renditions of The Killers‘ ‘Smile Like You Mean It’, Rilo Kiley‘s ‘Portions for Foxes’, Jimmy Eat World‘s ‘Futures’ and ‘Now It’s On’ by Grandaddy.

Spanish Love Songs 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 19th August – The Shaking Hand, Canberra

Sunday, 20th August – Sin or Swim Harbour Cruise, Sydney

Monday, 21st August – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle

Wednesday, 23rd August – Vinnies Dive Bar, Gold Coast

Thursday, 24th August – Bad Luck, Brisbane

Friday, 25th August – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 7th June

Further Reading

Drug Church Announce Debut Australian Shows

Alex Lahey Announces ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’ Australian Tour with Illuminati Hotties

Trophy Eyes Announce National Tour for Upcoming Album ‘Suicide and Sunshine’