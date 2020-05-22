Spanish national in village fracas with Makati cop now facing deportation

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) filed charges against a Spanish national who allegedly violated quarantine regulations inside the Dasmariñas Village in Makati City for overstaying and undesirability.

According to BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, the deportation charge has been officially filed against Javier Salvador Parra, who was seen in a viral video being accosted by a Makati police officer for leaving his property without a face mask and for badmouthing him. Prior to this, Parra allowed his maid water the plants outside the house without any face mask.

“Foreign nationals who are here in the country are expected to follow Philippine laws, especially in these special times wherein public health and safety is at risk,” Morente said in a statement on Friday.

“There is no exemption, whether you are living in a posh village, or in a slum area, you must obey the law,” he added.

Parra was seen in a video defending his house staff, who was accosted for allegedly not wearing any face mask while in public. The foreigner reasoned out that his female staff was within his property, but the police officer insisted that Parra was already outside his property’s perimeter.

The police officer, Senior Master Sergeant Roland Madrona, then proceeded to arrest Parra who allegedly cussed at him. Parra was taken down to the ground as Madrona was placing handcuffs on him.

Several personalities including Senator Win Gatchalian and former senator JV Ejercito urged the government to deport Parra, for being arrogant and to ensure that the incident would have no effect on the police officers’ morale.

Morente reminded foreigners that their stay in the Philippines is a privilege and not a right, therefore, they have to be respectful of persons in authority, like Madrona.

He also claimed that BI personnel investigated Parra’s case and found out that the latter is already overstaying in the Philippines.

“Aliens who disrespect symbols of our country and persons of authority are not welcome in the Philippines. Their sojourn here is a privilege, not a right. It is in the same manner that our kababayan who are living and working abroad respect the laws of their host country,” Morente explained.

“Upon investigation by our intelligence division, it was confirmed that he has failed to extend and has already overstayed his visa,” he added.

Morente also noted that Parra never replied to BI’s invitation for him to comment on the issue.

