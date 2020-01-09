Spanish national slain in anti-drug operation in Siargao

BUTUAN CITY –– A Spanish national, who was identified as a drug suspect by authorities, was killed Wednesday morning after a gunfight with police on Siargao Island.

A report from the Caraga Police Regional Office said the suspect, Diego Lapuente, was shot after he fired on police in a buy-bust operation in Barangay 3, General Luna town of Surigao del Norte.

Brigadier General Joselito T. Esquivel, Jr., Caraga police regional director, said Lapuente is on top of their list of high-value targets in the anti-drug campaign.

After the shootout, Lapuente was rushed to the Siargao Island District Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Seized from the suspect were 10 grams of cocaine and a caliber .45 pistol.

The buy-bust operation was jointly done around 1:50 a.m. by personnel of General Luna town police, Surigao del Norte Police Provincial Office, 1302 Police Mobile Company, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

