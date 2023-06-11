Speaker Romualdez, Tingog Party-list provide P33 million aid to Albay

In response to the ongoing volcanic activity of Mayon Volcano, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Tingog Party-list have facilitated the release of P33 million worth of assistance, both in cash and in kind, to the province of Albay. The aid aims to support the residents who have been forced to evacuate from the permanent danger zone.

On Sunday, Speaker Romualdez and Tingog Party-list Representatives Yedda Marie K. Romualdez and Jude Acidre announced that P1 million worth of assistance was allocated to each of Albay’s three districts. The 1st District, represented by Edcel Lagman; the 2nd District, represented by Joey Salceda; and the 3rd District, represented by Fernando Cabredo, will receive the assistance through their respective offices, coordinated by the Speaker’s office.

“The members of the House stand united with the people of Albay during this challenging time. While we cannot halt the eruption of Mayon Volcano, we can demonstrate our compassion for our fellow countrymen in times of difficulty. Together, we will overcome this calamity,” stated Romualdez, the representative of Leyte’s 1st District.

The P1 million assistance for each district comprises P500,000 in cash and P500,000 worth of relief packs from Speaker Romualdez’s personal disaster response fund. Before dawn on Sunday, hundreds of volunteers gathered at PureGold-Embarkadero in Legazpi, Albay, to repack and prepare relief goods for the affected families. Approximately 1,420 relief packs per district were readied for distribution.

In addition to the assistance provided by the Speaker’s office, collaboration was established with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) under Secretary Rex Gatchalian. Through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, P10 million worth of aid will be released to each district.

“We anticipate that this assistance, combined with our humble contribution, will alleviate the worries of our fellow Filipinos in Albay for the immediate future. We are prepared to respond to your needs, even if this calamity persists,” assured Speaker Romualdez.

The P500,000 cash assistance for each district will be handed over on Monday, followed by the distribution of the relief packs to the affected communities. The coordinated efforts of the government and volunteers aim to provide timely support and comfort to the residents of Albay in this challenging situation.

