Speaker Velasco running for reelection as Marinduque rep.

MARINDUQUE Rep. Lord Allan Velasco is running for reelection.

THE lawmaker filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) on Tuesday before the office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Boac.

“I'm really grateful to the people of Marinduque for giving me many chances and I'm asking them for another one so I can continue to champion their interests and welfare in Congress,” Velasco, who is on his second consecutive term as a congressional representative, said.

Currently, Velasco serves as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.