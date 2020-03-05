Speakership ‘barely discussed’ in meeting — PDP-Laban

MANILA, Philippines — The House speakership issue was “barely discussed” during the meeting of members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) Wednesday night.

PDP-Laban members from both the Senate and the House of Representatives met at the house of Senator Manny Pacquiao in Makati City in a move to “strengthen” the ruling political party.

PDP-Laban executive director Ron Munsayac said on Thursday that the PDP-Laban members in the House of Representatives will all honor the term-sharing deal brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“We barely discussed the Speakership, and the message was very simple: PDP Laban have honorable members, and we will all honor the Gentleman’s term-sharing agreement brokered by no less than our party chairman President Rodrigo Duterte,” he said in a statement.

The meeting happened as some PDP Laban members, particularly in the House of Representatives transferred to other political parties.

The latest of which was the transfer of Biliran Rep. Gerardo “Gerryboy” Espina to the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) party.

Before that, four other PDP Laban members–Deputy Speaker and Mandaluyong Rep. Neptali “Boyet” Gonzales; Deputy Speaker and Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez; La Union Rep. Sandra Eriguel; and Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rolando “Klarex” Uy–also transferred to the National Unity Party (NUP).

At present, there are 62 PDP Laban members in the House.

Some of the party members in the House were also linked to an alleged plot to oust Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

Cayetano is set to yield his post to Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco in October after serving as the House’s top leader for 15 months.

Velasco would then serve as the House Speaker until the end of Duterter’s term.

