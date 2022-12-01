SpeakIn raises pre-series A round, welcomes top tech doyen as investor

SINGAPORE and NEW DELHI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SpeakIn, Asia’s largest digital platform for 1:1 coaching and group learning sessions, has announced a fresh infusion of capital to accelerate its SaaS platform and global expansion. The company recently moved its headquarters to Singapore to effectively address the increasing demand for professional learning in the Asia Pacific region. Having grown 5x YoY in revenues, the company aims to be the preferred choice for 1:1 coaching and group learning sessions for professionals and businesses across APAC. Its new investors include Kulmeet Bawa, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian subcontinent.

Deepshikha Kumar, the Founder and CEO of SpeakIn, described the fresh investment as another milestone in the company’s product growth story. “Kulmeet is one of the most respected names in technology leadership in APAC. This comes at a time when we are taking giant steps towards expanding SpeakIn in APAC, having moved our operations to Singapore, and with the launch of GROW – our mobile SaaS platform.”

“I am excited to be a part of the SpeakIn journey as they build the learning and development ecosystem across Asia and beyond. Having been coached and now coaching and mentoring the next of leaders, I understand how this can be a game changer both on the professional and personal front. SpeakIn is a clear leader in this space helping address the larger global learning need. Whether it is their web platform or the intuitive mobile application, the ability to provide 1:1 coaching and 1-to-many sessions with the world’s best leaders, is truly impressive.”

Kulmeet joins SpeakIn investors including Vinod K. Dasari, former Managing Director of Ashok Leyland; Aditya Ghosh, Co-Founder of Akasa Air and former President of Indigo Airlines; Richard Rekhy, former CEO of KPMG India; and Aarti Gupta, one of India’s top women investors and the FICCI FLO Chairperson for Startups.

SpeakIn’s mission is to transform the landscape of executive education and professional learning by connecting the world’s best coaches and mentors with learners. The company boasts a network of over 18,000 experts and thought leaders who provide 1-on-1 coaching and 1-to-many group learning sessions to enterprise clients, their leaders and their teams. Already established in the Indian sub-continent SpeakIn’s strategy is to expand across the Asia Pacific region becoming the go-to digital professional learning and coaching platform.

“We have seen strong growth over the last year and we are poised to make the transition from a service-based model to a subscription-based model, available on mobile and web platform,” said Kumar. “SpeakIn now offers professional learning via our SaaS platform SpeakIn GROW™ to enterprise clients who wish to develop their leaders and teams. Now everyone will be able to learn 1:1 from the best of leaders and practitioners.”

The company has a representation of experts from 47 countries. With this new infusion of capital, the company is targeting expansion to North America in the next 12 months and to build a deeper engagement with 400+ enterprise existing clients across APAC.

About SpeakIn

Headquartered in Singapore, SpeakIn delivers learning on over 500 topics taught by over 18,000 global experts. Over 400 enterprise clients and 1.5 million professional learners across eight countries have learnt on the SpeakIn platform through 1-on-1 coaching, group speaker sessions and self-paced videos, blogs and podcasts – all delivered by SpeakIn experts. With marquee clients like Accenture, SAP, Shell, VISA, Omron, BCG and more, SpeakIn is scaling quickly backed by a deep-tech SaaS mobile and web platform. SpeakIn is led by a pedigreed team of ISB and Wharton Alumni founders, run by woman leaders with years of leadership experience across education and consulting at McGraw Hill, Accenture and EY. The company continues to build intuitive learning technologies to improve the professional learning experience, expand internationally and strengthen the brand across Asia Pacific and beyond.