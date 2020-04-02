Specialty Chemical Company China XD Plastics Provides Update on Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

HARBIN, China, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) (“China XD Plastics” or the “Company”), one of China’s leading specialty chemical companies engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of polymer composite materials primarily for automotive applications, today provided an update on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its business and operations.

While the Company’s business operations and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 were not affected by this global pandemic, the Company had temporarily closed its manufacturing factories and corporate offices from January 24th to February 9th, 2020, as a result of the Outbreak and widespread public concerns. All company personnel had been required to stay at home until February 9th by the government based on the development of this health epidemic. The preparation of Company’s financial statements and audit process have been delayed due to government-imposed quarantines, office closings and travel restrictions on Company’s personnel and service providers, including auditors. In the short term, the Company expects the outbreak to have a material impact on its operations in the first quarter of 2020. The overall impact of the Coronavirus on the Company’s operations and financial results for 2020 remains to be seen. Presently, the pandemic in China has been well contained. As of the date of this press release, approximately 50% of employees of the Company’s administrative offices return to work. Our factories in Heilongjiang and Sichuan provinces were running at 20% capacity utilization at the end of this March and are expected to reach 70% capacity utilization by the end of this April and normal utilization rate by the end of this May. Our factory in Dubai was not impacted by the coronavirus outbreak during January and February but only 20% employees from private sectors are now allowed to go to work due to the recent rise of coronavirus cases in UAE.

On March 4, 2020, in a public statement, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton stated “The health and safety of all participants in our markets is of paramount importance. While timely public filing of Exchange Act reports is a cornerstone of well-functioning markets, we recognize that this situation may prevent certain issuers from compiling these reports within required timeframes.” To address potential compliance issues, the Commission has issued an order that, subject to certain conditions, provides publicly traded companies with an additional 45 days to file certain disclosure reports that would otherwise have been due between March 1 and April 30, 2020. Among other conditions, companies must convey through a current report a summary of why the relief is needed in their particular circumstances. The Commission may extend the time period for the relief, with any additional conditions it deems appropriate, or provide additional relief as circumstances warrant.

The Company is working to file its annual report for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 prior to the above referenced extended deadline. Chairman and CEO, Mr. Jie Han, stated, “We are continuing to work closely with our provincial government to take all necessary precautions during this outbreak until such time as conditions to fully resume operations are suitable. As always, our top priority is the safety and security of our employees, customers, and their families. We expect to provide further updates as we evaluate any impact of the coronavirus outbreak on our operations in the coming weeks.”

