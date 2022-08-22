Spend Less and Live More with Traveloka’s Super Staycations!Traveloka-Super-Staycations.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 August 2022 – Ready for the thrill of travelling but rising travel costs are putting you off? Looking for value deals to create unique memories with your loved ones or craving to satisfy the urge for some me time? Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading travel and lifestyle platform has the solution for you, with Traveloka Super Staycations!

From now to 30 September, visit Super Staycations and discover unmatched deals for your favourite and idyllic staycations in Singapore. Enjoy up to 30% OFF hotels, attractions and more on the Super Staycations page for your solo, couple, or family’s dream getaway.

Users can also enjoy Easy Reschedule on all hotels and attractions booked via Super Staycations on Traveloka’s one-stop easy-to-use platform. We understand that travel plans may change for various reasons. If something comes up and you need to shift your booking, don’t worry. Simply use Easy Reschedule, which is easy, fast, and importantly, worry-free – as travel should be!

A worry-free holiday also means staying in a hotel that has a high hygiene standard. Traveloka’s CleanAccommodation helps you identify international accommodations that follow hygiene protocols recommended by their governments and World Health Organization, with a CleanAccommodation badge, to ensure you have the most comfortable stay.

Users can also enjoy giveaways as part of the Traveloka Super Staycations! launch.

Followers of Traveloka’s social media pages stand a chance to win staycation giveaways. So do remember to follow us and keep a look out for them! We have also partnered with key influencers who will be sharing coupons with their followers to take advantage of the unique deals on Traveloka Super Staycation! Mothers always deserve a reward and at Traveloka, we will be hosting special getaway deals on Traveloka Mom Squad on Facebook. With Traveloka Mom Squad, we bring you the curated travel and lifestyle experiences, that moms can rely on and seek inspiration from, to have fun quality time with their kids. Be delighted with exclusive deals and exciting giveaways for your next family getaway!

With all these valued added benefits, there is no better time than now to refresh yourself, rekindle relationships and build everlasting memories with a staycation that does not break the bank.

“Travel has undergone significant transformation with the pandemic. There is now a different perspective of how, where and why we choose to travel. Staycations continue to be popular as locals look for an ‘escape’ without leaving the comfort and security of our own countries. Hotels are an experience unto itself; tapping on celebrity chefs, amenities, attractions and events that speak to the locals. Add on rising travel costs and careful spending due to uncertainty in the global and economic situations, one can see why staycations remain a popular option for a vacation away from home,” said Pascal Gekko, VP of International Accommodation, Traveloka.

Mr Gekko added, “As a travel and lifestyle platform, we understand the needs of travellers and are always focused on providing the best value with our products and services. Traveloka will continue to work with our partners and other industry players to ensure we meet the evolving needs of consumers in a post pandemic world, for flight and hotel booking services, alongside other complementary local and financial services.”

For Traveloka’s full list of promotions, head over here to find out more.

Hashtag: #Traveloka